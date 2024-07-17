The key is to stay true to you.

EXPERT OPINION BY MOSHE ENGELBERG , PHD, SPEAKER, EXECUTIVE COACH, AND AUTHOR OF "THE AMARE WAVE" @ MOSHEENGELBERG

Aahh, coffee time! Imagine starting your morning trying to enjoy your java-all good until the cacophony of today’s news headlines hits.

No matter your stance, relentless messaging that promulgates fear and uncertainty can be tough to ignore. It’s even tougher to prevent it from coloring how you lead.

In these divisive times, it’s crucial to stay anchored in your values, not just to keep your sanity but to ensure you lead with integrity. When You Lose Yourself vs. When You Stay True to You

Here are three examples of how getting swept up in the chaos can skew your leadership, versus staying grounded and aligned with your core principles. The Scattered Strategist:

Uncentered: You push for aggressive competitive strategies, fearing if you don’t act now, your rivals will dominate. It’s a high-stress, reactive mode where decisions are more about outpacing fears than fostering growth.



Centered: You remain focused on long-term goals, making strategic decisions that align with your company’s mission. Your approach is proactive, not panicked, nurturing steady growth despite market frenzy. The Panic-Driven Marketer:

Uncentered: In a frantic bid to stay relevant, you might green-light flashy FOMO campaigns that promise short-term gains but dilute your brand’s identity.



Centered: Every marketing move is a reflection of your brand’s values, designed to resonate deeply with your target audience, and build lasting loyalty rather than momentary hype. The Divider-in-Chief:

Uncentered: You find yourself echoing the divisive tones from the headlines, fostering an ‘us vs. them’ culture within your team.



Centered: You promote inclusivity and understanding, ensuring that every team member feels valued and heard, fostering a collaborative and innovative workplace environment. 5 Ways to Manage What You Take In and Stay True to Your Values

Curate your inputs: Be selective about the news sources you consume. Dedicate specific times to check news updates and stick to reputable sources. This minimizes exposure to negativity and keeps you informed without being overwhelmed. Establish ‘no venting’ zones: Create zones or times where political and other divisive discussions are discouraged at work. This helps maintain focus and reduces the spread of negativity.

Promote critical thinking: Encourage your team to critically analyze the information they receive, discerning facts from opinions. If necessary, offer training on media literacy to equip them with skills to navigate misinformation.

Foster open communication: Hold regular meetings where team members can express their concerns about external events in a structured and supportive way. This can help prevent the build-up of stress and anxiety. Engage in community or volunteer work: Organize team activities that involve giving back to the community. This can shift focus from divisive narratives to positive and unifying actions.

Stay True to You! Staying true to your values isn’t just about resisting the outside noise–it’s about transforming it into a tune that everyone can march to positively and productively.

So, next time the winds of fear and uncertainty howl, remember to tune into your inner compass. It’s less about which side you’re on and more about how you stand firm in your truth.

Amidst the din of divisive discourse, remember that as a leader, your ability to remain centered and propagate positivity is more powerful than any headline. Aligning your actions with your values isn’t just good leadership; it’s a beacon for your whole organization and all your stakeholders in turbulent times. Stay true, stay you!

