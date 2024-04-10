7 Steps to Get Your Most Powerful Leadership Tool Right

“The most powerful leadership tool you have is your own personal example.” This was the simple philosophy of John Wooden, the UCLA basketball coach whose Bruins won a record 10 national championships-and who never talked about winning.

Your personal example serves as the cornerstone of effective leadership, influencing your team’s culture, morale, and performance more profoundly than any policy or strategy ever could.

As an executive coach of highly accomplished leaders, I believe that leadership is less about the tasks you accomplish and more about the presence you bring to those tasks. The example you set is a dance between what you are doing and who you are being.

Think about the personal example you set as a leader. Consider everything from how much you work after hours, how you treat your colleagues, what vision you set, how you inspire, and what results you most care about and reward. Consider the “match” between your values, your words, and your actions, too.