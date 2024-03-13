8 Ways to Instantly Regain Your Calm in Stressful Situations

“Whenever I’m blindsided by criticism , I just want to strike back. The heat of the moment overwhelms me.” Does this feeling sound familiar?

As a leader, your ability to stay calm and collected, regardless of the pressure you’re under, isn’t just a skill — it’s an essential aspect of your leadership effectiveness and trustworthiness.

Whether you know it or not, you have an unshakable center that remains undisturbed despite external chaos and criticism.

Recognizing and connecting with this part of yourself will enable you to lead with clarity and make decisions from a place of strength rather than reactiveness. Remember, every time things get hot, you get to choose your response.