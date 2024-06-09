Great Leaders are Everyday Heroes

Take a simple step toward healthy heroism in your daily leadership.

Being a hero seems awesome. Overcome obstacles in a single bound! Rescue your people! Save the day! These are noble and worthy pursuits for a leader, right? Well, it depends.

In a healthy way, being a hero involves taking risks, stretching yourself, and sacrificing yourself for others – all great leadership qualities in the right circumstances and with clear boundaries.

When overdone, acting heroic may mean being a martyr and manufacturing worthiness, sounding humble while secretly craving aggrandizement. Rather than uplifting and connecting – what I call “Amare” energy – unhealthy heroism can be diminishing and alienating, even if it may look good on the outside. Plus it feels terrible on the inside.

Consider: What needs does being a hero meet for you? Take One Simple Step Toward Healthy Heroism in Your Leadership Today

Be an everyday hero. When you really acknowledge someone, when you bring a smile to someone’s face, when you empower someone, when you just listen to someone, when you take that extra moment to connect and care-you are being a hero. Being a Hero Isn’t Always What It Seems

True heroism in leadership isn’t about grand gestures and dramatic rescues; it’s about the everyday acts of kindness, empathy, and connection that build strong, resilient teams.

Florence Nightingale put it this way: “The greatest heroes are those who do their duty in the daily grind of domestic affairs whilst the world whirls as a maddening dreidel.” By focusing on healthy heroism, you create an environment where everyone can thrive and contribute their unique strengths. So, be a hero–not by standing alone on a pedestal, but by lifting others up to stand with you.

