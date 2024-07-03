How the Best Leaders Harness the Power of Uncertainty

Understanding that much of leadership involves navigating uncertainty can transform how you lead.

Do you ever feel like your strategic plan is less of a map and more of a wish list? That unexpected events and external forces keep getting in the way? That “command and control” leadership doesn’t really achieve long-term success?

Consider a different perspective: tapping into the “Great Mystery,” a Native American idea that uncertainty is inherent in life and leadership. As a leader, this means accepting that not everything is within your control–despite what your ego or fears might have you believe.

Embracing uncertainty invites you to be open to unexpected outcomes, which can lead to creative problem-solving and swiftly adapting to changing markets and emerging challenges. When you humbly admit you don’t have all the answers and seek out the collective wisdom of the group, you also create a more collaborative and engaged team.

You are not losing control, you are mastering the art of influence–a much more subtle and effective power.

How might letting go of the illusion of control change your approach to leadership? What practices can help you and your team navigate the great unknown with trust and grace?

5 Steps to Embrace Uncertainty as a Leader Build trust big time. Encourage a culture where trust is the cornerstone of your organization, not just a buzzword. Set the expectation that it’s not about having all the answers; it’s about creating a space where the right answers can emerge.

Assume positive intent. Start with the belief that everyone is doing their best. When mistakes happen, use them as launch pads for learning, not ledges for leaping to conclusions. This encourages personal accountability and growth.

Keep plans flexible. Think of your plans as a sketch rather than a blueprint–helpful, and always open to improvement and improvisation. Be ready to pivot when the mysterious winds of business shift. Encourage compassionate feedback. Make feedback loops about growth, not just gaps. Think of it as nurturing your team, not nitpicking them.

Lead with curiosity. Adopt the mind of an explorer. Each challenge is an uncharted island. Who knows what treasures–or lessons–you’ll find? Have the Courage to Stand in the Great Mystery

Understanding that much of leadership involves navigating uncertainty can transform how you lead. Letting go of the command-and-control model might feel like steering a ship with no compass. But what if that allows you to catch the winds of innovation and opportunity?

Profound respect for the unknown teaches humility and acceptance, acknowledging that life is filled with infinite possibilities that are beyond anyone's comprehension. For you as a leader, it's now about showing up, staying present, and acting with integrity, no matter what surprises come your way.

