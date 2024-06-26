How to Balance Daily Tasks With Big Dreams

It’s the late 1600s in England, and Sir Christopher Wren, the rockstar architect of his time, is inspecting the progress on St. Paul’s Cathedral. He strolls up to a mason and asks, “Whatcha doing?” The mason replies, “I’m laying stone.”

Sir Christopher turns the corner, spots another mason, and asks the same question. This guy looks up with a sparkle in his eye and says, “Sir, I am building a monument to God!”

So, who’s right? Spoiler: Both of them!

I used to share this tale to inspire people to be like the second mason–connecting daily actions to a higher purpose. Recognizing your contribution to your organization’s grand vision does keep you inspired and connected. And it’s also true that being “in the zone” and fully immersed in the task at hand can skyrocket your focus and productivity.

As a leader, it’s not about choosing one over the other; it’s about holding both perspectives, what might philosophically be called “non-duality.” This means that in the moment you are totally focused on your task- laying stone, designing a product, crafting a strategy, etc. And at the same time, you can be aware that what you are doing right now contributes to your higher purpose, a greater good.

How do you currently view your daily tasks in the context of your organization’s broader vision?



How might shifting between these perspectives improve your productivity and satisfaction? 7 Steps to Balance Vision and Task Execution

The first three steps are for you in your leadership role. Now, if you’re thinking, “But we don’t have a clear vision yet!” Have no fear. The second set of steps will help you get there. For you:

Identify your contribution to the vision: Write down your organization’s vision. Now identify the 3 to 5 main things you do. Draw boxes and arrows to show how your work contributes to the vision. Keep this visible at your workspace to remind you of the bigger picture.

Practice mindfulness: Dedicate time each day to be fully present in your tasks. This can enhance your focus and productivity, keeping you “in the zone.” Reflect regularly: At the end of each week, take time to consider how your tasks have contributed to the bigger picture. This helps reinforce the connection between your daily work and the organization’s vision.

Celebrate both tasks and vision: Acknowledge and reward both the completion of immediate tasks and the progress toward long-term goals. This balance will keep you and your team motivated and aligned with the organization’s mission and vision.

For your organization: Connect the dots: Map out the vision, the main strategies for achieving it, and the projects that accomplish the strategies. Make sure there is clear alignment between all three components. Now add success metrics.

Monitor progress relentlessly with full transparency: Implement a proven tracking system for your leadership team (e.g. Mulally’s Business Plan Review or Agile’s Sprint Reviews) to track your success metrics and keep actions and vision aligned, with no secrets.

Communicate purpose: Regularly share the organization’s vision and goals with your team. Encourage them to see how their individual contributions matter to the bigger picture. The Magic Balance

Balancing the daily grind with your grand vision is like being a business ninja–quickly pivoting between the present moment and the bigger picture. Embrace the ability to shift perspectives, diving deep into the task at hand while keeping an eye on the ultimate goal. By mastering this balance, you can create a workplace that’s not just productive and fulfilling, but downright delightful. This is love-powered leadership in action!

