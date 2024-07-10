Identifying and Overcoming Your Leadership Blind Spots

What to do when strengths become stumbling blocks.

EXPERT OPINION BY MOSHE ENGELBERG , PHD, SPEAKER, EXECUTIVE COACH, AND AUTHOR OF "THE AMARE WAVE" @ MOSHEENGELBERG

Ever heard of superpowers failing when exposed to kryptonite? Meet Sara, the astute leader of an environmental nonprofit, who discovered her blind spot (we all have ’em!) during a coaching session with me. Sara, a champion of speaking her mind when things are going downhill, naturally assumed her team would be equally vocal. And…they weren’t.

Here’s the kicker: Sara’s personal ease with voicing concerns led her to believe that no news was good news. “If no one’s complaining, things must be fine, right?” Wrong. This assumption masked significant under-the-radar issues because, well, her team wasn’t as forthcoming. Cue the Light Bulb Moment!

Sara realized that her strength had unwittingly become her Achilles heel. Shifting gears, she adopted a new mantra: “If I want to know what’s going on, I need to ask.” Now, she’s fostering a culture where psychological safety isn’t just a buzzword but a bridge to honest dialogues. It’s about transforming ‘silent waters run deep’ into ‘just ask, and ye shall know.’ Superpower meets a fresh strategy!

Are there superpowers you assume others share with you? How might your core operating assumptions be causing leadership blind spots?

What new assumptions and strategies could transform your leadership effectiveness? 7 Ways to Illuminate Your Leadership Blind Spots

Here are specific action steps to help you avoid blind spots and truly empower your team to tell the truth:

Invite the spotlight: Sometimes, you need someone to shine a light on areas you usually overlook. Ask trusted colleagues or coaches to highlight what you might not see. Celebrate the messengers: Recognize and reward those who have the courage to bring issues to light. This reinforces the value of transparency and builds psychological safety.

Conduct listening tours: Every month, dedicate a day for you, as a leader, to spend time with different teams and simply listen. No agenda; just listen to understand your team’s daily challenges and successes.

Develop safe feedback loops: Create and implement a structured feedback system that allows team members to provide anonymous feedback on processes, management decisions, workplace culture, and more. This helps hidden concerns surface that team members may otherwise feel uncomfortable sharing openly. Train on communication: Provide training sessions for your team on effective communication and conflict resolution to empower everyone with the skills to express themselves constructively and confidently.

Normalize the uncomfortable: Make it a regular practice to discuss ‘undiscussables.’ Encourage your team to bring up tough topics. Applaud them when they do!

Lead with curiosity: Ask more than tell. Use questions like, “What’s one thing that could be better around here?” to open up dialogue. Guarantee no blame and no judgment. Why Blind Spots Matter

Sara’s tale reimagines “The Emperor’s New Clothes” with a leadership twist, celebrating transparency and honesty. By shifting her perspective and strategy, Sara didn’t just address her blind spot; she turned it into a new strength. This transformation allowed her to lead with a more comprehensive view, ensuring her team didn’t just depend on her truth-telling but became active participants in shaping their reality. Recognizing your blind spots is a powerful act, signifying a commitment to growth and effective leadership. It not only boosts team performance but deepens your self-awareness and team connections.

In Amare love-powered leadership, unveiling your blind spots sharpens your vision, bringing everything into clearer focus. This awareness is crucial for creating an environment where communication thrives, issues are tackled proactively, and every team member feels valued. And it makes your leadership superpowers shine!

