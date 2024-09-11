Leading Through Suffering: It’s Not What You Think

“I wrote this book to alleviate suffering in business,” I declared in the opening to T he Amare Wave: Uplift Your Business by Putting Love to Work . Why start there, you ask? What about productivity or profitability?

Well, after three decades as a business consultant and executive coach, I’ve seen firsthand how suffering, often unseen and unrecognized, throttles the full potential of leaders and their organizations. And it’s tough to avoid-suffering is constantly stimulated by the subtle and pervasive messages of mass consciousness, societal norms, and often organizational culture. So many of us wear our suffering like a badge of honor.

Suffering as a root cause of business woes isn’t a new concept–Jesus or Buddha could have been guest speakers on this topic! Yet, it remains as relevant today as it was millennia ago when suffering was the hottest new trend on the existential market.

In my coaching sessions, I emphasize the crucial distinction between pain, which is an inevitable part of life and work, and suffering, which is the narrative we build around that pain. Tuning into this difference is vital for leaders aiming to mitigate not just their own suffering but also that of their teams.

For example, say you receive harsh feedback from your Board. Painful? Sure. It hurts. And also offers an opportunity for growth. Suffering kicks in when you take it as a personal assault, replaying the meeting on an endless loop in your mind and making up a story about your inevitable failure as a leader, leaving no space to see the positive potential.