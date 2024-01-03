This Is the Single Most Important Thing You Can Do as a Leader

“Breathing in, I smile. Nothing is as important as my peace, my joy. I smile through everything, even through my suffering, through my difficulties.” So goes an extraordinary guided meditation by the Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh.

Imagine leading with this idea. Reflect on making inner peace and joy your number-one priority–even through your greatest challenges. This is what Thich Nhat Hanh calls “the practice of freedom.” Remarkable.

It reminds me of something a popular teacher of a very different ilk said: “I have this really high priority on happiness, and finding something to be happy about. My ultimate goal is to end up being happy, most of the time.” This teacher’s name is Taylor Swift.

Cultivating inner peace and happiness is a key tenet of love-powered leadership because you can’t give to others what you don’t have yourself.