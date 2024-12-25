Want to Be an Inspiring Leader? Here’s How to Let Your Light Shine and Ignite a Spark in Others

My musician friend Ken Bernstein told this story about a heartfelt holiday party discussion. One by one, people shared their aspirations for the coming year, and a theme emerged: “Let the light shine through me.”

The Holiday Party Insight

This simple goal reflects an essential leadership truth: Your light can brighten others, inspiring them to shine too. The beauty is in the ripple effect—one light illuminating another, and on and on.

Great leaders help everyone on their team find and shine their light. This fosters a culture where people feel valued, committed, and ready to contribute.

Let’s be clear. Letting the light shine through you is not woo-woo. It’s a practical concept, and it’s transformative.