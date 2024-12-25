Want to Be an Inspiring Leader? Here’s How to Let Your Light Shine and Ignite a Spark in Others
Your light can brighten the people around you, inspiring them to shine too.
My musician friend Ken Bernstein told this story about a heartfelt holiday party discussion. One by one, people shared their aspirations for the coming year, and a theme emerged: “Let the light shine through me.”
The Holiday Party Insight
This simple goal reflects an essential leadership truth: Your light can brighten others, inspiring them to shine too. The beauty is in the ripple effect—one light illuminating another, and on and on.
Great leaders help everyone on their team find and shine their light. This fosters a culture where people feel valued, committed, and ready to contribute.
Let’s be clear. Letting the light shine through you is not woo-woo. It’s a practical concept, and it’s transformative.
Leaders Putting the Power of Love to Work
Shining brightly is where the ABCs of love-powered leadership take center stage.
A is for authenticity. When you lead with love, you inspire trust through your authenticity.
B is for belonging. You create belonging by honoring everyone’s unique contributions.
C is for collaboration. You foster collaboration that amplifies collective brilliance. Taken together, authenticity, belonging, and collaboration are a surefire recipe for tremendous success.
- What’s one way you could let your own light shine more authentically?
- How can you create more opportunities for others to shine their light
5 Steps to Let the Light Shine Through You
- Be the mirror: Reflect back the strengths you see in your team members. Acknowledge their contributions and talents in specific, meaningful ways.
- Share the spotlight: In your next meeting, let someone else take the lead on presenting or brainstorming. Show trust in their capabilities.
- Create space for growth: Offer opportunities for your team to stretch beyond their comfort zones in supportive, low-risk environments.
- Model vulnerability: Share your own aspirations and challenges honestly. When you show your humanity, you make it safe for others to shine authentically.
- Practice self-reflection: Take five minutes at the end of each day to ask yourself: How did I let my light shine today? How did I help others do the same?
Your Light, Their Light, Our Light
When you let your light shine—not to outshine, but to illuminate—you unlock the potential in everyone around you. And that, my friend, is leadership at its brightest.
As you look ahead to the coming year, remember this: Let your light shine, let it guide, and let it create space for others to shine too. Because the world needs all of our lights to create something truly extraordinary.
