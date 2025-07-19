Why Leaders Need to Destroy the Old to Create the New

When you hear the word destruction in a business context, do you picture failure ? If so, let’s change that mental image. Destruction done with clarity and heart isn’t failure— it’s leadership . It’s part of a natural, even sacred, cycle that cultures across time have honored. Everything ends; it is inevitable.

Destruction and creation go hand in hand

The Hindu deities Shiva and Kali, for example, represent the fierce and powerful force of destruction that clears the way for renewal. In Norse mythology, Ragnarök is the great cosmic battle that ends the old world, so a new and better one can rise from the ashes. Even Mother Nature knows the value of a good clean sweep. Think of wildfires (the healthy kind) that clear out old growth so forests can thrive again. And in modern business? Destruction done right has sparked some of the greatest innovations in history.

Destruction is part of success

Everything in business—products, systems, beliefs—has a lifespan. Clinging to what no longer works doesn’t make you loyal. It makes you stuck. Netflix didn’t cling to DVDs out of nostalgia. Instead, they dismantled their original model to pioneer streaming.

Lego is actively phasing out oil-based plastics, a core part of its production, to build a more sustainable future. Microsoft gave Internet Explorer a fond (and long-overdue) farewell, clearing the way for better technology. Patagonia discontinued profitable lines that harmed the environment. Ford is shutting down plants to pivot boldly into electric vehicles. These aren’t acts of chaos—they’re acts of courage.