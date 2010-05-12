This week, Rickshaw Bagworks is launching a line of cushy iPad sleeves for protecting your tablet on the go. The slip-on covers, which feature padding and plush lining, come in a variety of colors, textures, and styles. You also can customize your own sleeve on the Rickshaw website. The sleeves cost between $30 and $60 depending on fabric. The bags are slated to appear on the site today.

Meanwhile, Cocoon Innovations recently released two new iPad bags featuring its signature GRID-IT gadget organizing system. The Harlem ipad/Netbook Sling ($54.99) has a front pocket for a phone or MP3 player and The Gramercy Messenger Sling ($29.99) has a front pocket with a window that allows you to use your touchscreen iPhone or iPod while it is stored away. Both bags come in black, gray, and red.