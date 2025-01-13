How Community Engagement Has Shaped My Leadership Style  

When I first created the software platform that would eventually become Rentec Direct, my goal wasn’t to build a business. I simply needed a tool to help me manage my growing rental property portfolio more efficiently. Almost 20 years later, my passion project has evolved into a successful software company—and while many aspects of the business have changed over the years, one core value has consistently guided both me and my company: community engagement.

As a traded-sector company, we are fortunate to serve clients across the country while generating revenue for our local economy. Staying true to our roots and supporting the community that gave me my start has always been a priority, and I strive to give back by reinvesting 100 percent of our profits back into the business and the community. Reflecting on the last two decades, I’ve found that his commitment to community engagement has shaped my leadership style and had a significant positive impact on our team. Build stronger networks Actively participating in organizations that align with our business goals and values has been an extremely rewarding way to connect with our community. I am involved with our local Chamber of Commerce, while other members of our leadership team are engaged with organizations like our regional economic development agency or the local young professionals network. Some of our employees contribute to causes they are passionate about, like Toys for Tots or Relay for Life. As a company, we proudly support a wide range of community events, service projects and other initiatives that resonate with our team.

As we have become more involved in our community, we’ve gained invaluable insight and support from fellow business owners and local leaders. These connections open doors to a diverse network of like-minded professionals, whether they are potential mentors, partners, or even future clients. Engaging with organizations outside of our immediate sphere has expanded our collective network and created valuable relationships rooted in shared values and mutual growth. A strong local network can often lead to collaborative opportunities and partnerships that drive growth and innovation and will serve as your most valuable resource during challenging times. Enrich company culture I encourage our employees to bring forward important community initiatives they care about and actively support their involvement in leadership roles within local organizations. This practice has helped build a sense of shared values, purpose, and teamwork within our company, and has positively contributed to professional development and employee satisfaction at work. We’ve certainly seen a beneficial influence on employee morale, engagement, and retention.

This commitment to the community extends to our hiring practices as well. I intentionally invest in local talent and keep our company headquartered in Southern Oregon, contributing to a strong local workforce and fostering economic growth in our region. As a tech company, it would be easy to transition to a remote team, but by providing opportunities for talented individuals right here in our home state, we are reinforcing the cycle of growth that makes our community thrive. Spark innovation Community engagement drives innovation through collaboration and the exchange of ideas. By interacting with diverse groups, I’ve been exposed to new perspectives, challenges and ideas that have encouraged me to think more creatively, consider alternative viewpoints and broaden my approach to problem-solving. Collaborating with professionals from different industries, backgrounds and experiences has helped me identify opportunities for growth and improvement, which has been instrumental in shaping our business strategies.

For example, the insights I’ve gained from discussions with the regional housing associations I’m a part of have directly influenced new features we develop for our property management software, tailoring solutions to meet the evolving needs of the industry. These connections can serve as a catalyst for innovation and spark ideas that can be applied to your own work. Get involved A strong and sustainable business model goes aligns closely with a strong connection to the community. For small businesses, especially in the early stages, monetary contributions and large donations may not always be the most viable option. The good news is there are many meaningful ways to engage with your community that won’t impact your bottom line.