The Senate passed a historic stimulus package on Wednesday night. The House of Representatives is expected to pass it this week. So with billions of dollars promised to assist small businesses, how can you get what your company needs?

Inc., in partnership with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, is going to help answer that question in a virtual National Small Business Town Hall on Friday, March 27, at noon Eastern time. Click here to RSVP. Editor-at-large Kimberly Weisul will host a chat on Inc.com with Neil Bradley, the Chamber's executive vice president and chief policy officer. They'll discuss exactly what this bill could mean to small businesses: where it provides opportunities, where it creates headaches, and the strategies that will best enable founders to benefit.