3 Tips for Tech Heavy Presentations

Tech-heavy presentations aren’t easy to give, especially to a non-technical audience.

The audience may not understand technical words that come so easily to technical presenters.

The presenters may find many in the audience didn’t understand the technical words based on the questions they receive after a presentation. They may get questions after the presentation that they thought were answered during the presentation. A waste of time for all involved.

How can these presentations be a better use of time for the presenters and the audience?

Here are three tips: 1. Minimize technical jargon.

When presenting to a non-technical audience, clarity is key, as less jargon makes the presentation more easily understandable. By using commonly understood language, presenters pave the way for a smoother communication flow. I give presentations on orthobiologics topics. Many in the audience can’t spell orthobiologics, let alone explain what it means. Orthobiologics is a field of medicine involving using cells, tissues, and growth factors to speed up the healing of injuries to bone and muscle. My past presentations would have gone way more smoothly if I had defined it. I now make sure to do so for all presentations.

2. Craft a clear call to action. Especially if there are decision-makers in the audience, it’s essential to provide a roadmap for post-presentation actions. A well-defined call to action at the end ensures that even if some details are missed during the presentation, decision-makers know precisely what steps need to be taken.

With my presentations, the call to action is often requesting resources. My first few presentations didn’t make that quite clear. I learned my lesson, though, after getting the question “What do you need from us?” one too many times. Now I always finish with this step. 3. Work backwards.

Once you have the call to action, figure out what points you want to make that will naturally lead to the call to action. For example, in my presentations when the call to action is needing more resources, I had points like progress up to that point, work in progress, and future work.

Once you have the points defined, determine what introduction leads to those points. An introduction I’d use? A story that imparts to the audience the importance of my topic. What this all does is eliminate extra information you may have included in the presentation. There’s only so much new information an audience can take in at once. Plus, no one has ever complained about a presentation being too short. These tips will make technical presentations more easily digestible, making it more likely that the audience will listen. A better use of time indeed!

