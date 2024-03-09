Become a Paid Speaker to Promote Your Business

Becoming a paid speaker may be appealing to share your personal and professional brand and generate an additional revenue stream. What does it take to become a paid speaker, though?

On my podcast, I spoke with Lois Creamer, professional speaker coach and author of the book Book More Business: Make Money Speaking. During the hour-long interview, we covered a number of topics related to becoming a paid speaker. Here are three tips stemming from our conversation. Develop a Positioning Statement

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

During our interview, Lois and I talked about the positioning statement, a clear and concise sentence of what you do and who you work with. With Lois’ help, I developed my positioning statement years ago. My positioning statement is “I work with technical professionals so they can present more effectively, especially in front of non-technical audiences.” If people ask what you do, with a positioning statement, you haven’t taken a lot of time to say what you do, and people don’t have to sit through a long spiel if they’re not interested in what you do. If you use the positioning statement when speaking with decision-makers, you’d be surprised how often it leads to a conversation about how you can work with their organizations. My positioning statement is everywhere: my LinkedIn profile, my website, and my email signature. Everywhere! Get on Stages (for Free If Necessary)

Many start with free presentations to hone their message and to improve their presentation skills. Lois highly recommends that new speakers look for places to present, regardless of whether they are paid engagements. Once you have a number of presentations under your belt, Espeakers is a useful website to find out what others in your niche are charging for their presentations.

Last year, I started using Talkadot to collect leads from my presentations. By scanning a QR code at the end of a presentation, audience members can fill out a survey on a presenter’s performance and indicate whether they are hot leads (i.e. hiring speakers) or cold leads (not hiring speakers). I add the hot leads to my CRM (I use Less Annoying CRM but there are many others like Hubspot, Pipedrive, and Zoho) to follow up with immediately and add the cold leads to my email newsletter list to stay top of mind with them. Make Speaker Friends

If you want to be a paid speaker, befriend paid speakers. When I decided to become a speaker, I had no speaker friends. I made a lot of mistakes. For instance, I spent thousands of dollars on a marketing consultant. If I had had speaker friends at the time, I suspect that they would have suggested that I focus on getting on as many stages as possible; that’d be my best marketing. Speaker friends are also great for providing referrals. I attend National Speaker Association chapter virtual events. I’ve met speakers at such meetings who have referred me to decision-makers at companies. Warm intros trump cold ones every day of the week!

Watch or listen to the entire conversation with Lois to get even more helpful advice on becoming a paid speaker.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.