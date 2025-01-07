Survey: Small Businesses Fear Security Threat of Social Media

Based on security firm Webroot‘s survey of 803 IT professionals at small and medium-sized companies, a whopping 80 percent of them think Facebook, RSS feeds, and related Web 2.0-based malware will cause a problem for their companies in 2010. (Worse, 73 percent of respondants think these web-based threats are going to be more difficult to manage than e-mail based threats.)

Perhaps the fear of Web 2.0 isn’t that surprising when you consider that a similar survey from IT security company Sophos earlier this year found that the number of firms suffering attacks through social media jumped 70 percent between 2008 and 2009. Plus, for the week ending March 13 Facebook bested Google to become the most visited site in the U.S. And in March, Twitter reported a 1,500 percent growth in the number of new registered users in the course of a year.

Nearly a quarter (24 percent) of the businesses surveyed already have been compromised thanks to social networking sites. Social media actually hasn’t been firms’ biggest trouble source to date—that particular raspberry goes to downloading media from the Internet, which has caused security issues for 32 percent of companies. Twenty-five percent reported security breaches from file-sharing, and just three percent had fallout from employees accessing personal web-based email accounts.