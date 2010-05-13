Consider: If you type "how do I" into Google and the Google Suggest function – the drop-down box which works based on popularity surges – seems to think you might want to know "How do I quit Facebook?" (The phrase appears fourth on the list, after "How do I find my IP address?", "How do I know if I'm pregnant?", and "How do I delete Google history?") According to Information Week, the phrase "how to quit Facebook" generated 16.9 million results in a Google search Tuesday morning, while "how do I delete my Facebook account" produced 15.9 million links.