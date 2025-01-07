Metaweb Acquired by Google

In an effort to improve the answers it supplies to more complex searches, Google has acquired online database provider Metaweb.

The five-year-old San Francisco startup maintains Freebase, an open database of information that catalogs more than 12 million “things” (data points from film titles to college-tuition prices) and how they relate. Other websites (including yours) can give their users access to Freebase by using plug-ins that let users search third-party content such as the New York Times, Twitter, and Hulu. (Is Metaweb good for your website? Watch this video.)

The acquisition price was not disclosed.

In a blog titled “Deeper Understanding with Metaweb,” Google’s director of product development Jack Menzel announced the sale, saying it would “improve search and make the web richer and more meaningful for everyone.”