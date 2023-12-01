Turn Your Org Chart Into the Most Valuable Tool in Your Business

You might think a traditional org chart isn’t all that useful for startups, but it doesn’t have to be that way.

As a business efficiency consultant who has worked with thousands of companies, I’ve noticed many founders see an organizational chart (org chart) as yet another boring exercise to check off their list.

The reality, however, is that an org chart is as useful as you make it. My philosophy is that if your org chart consists of people and roles, you’re getting only a fraction of the benefits–the real value is in the finer details. A deeper dive into org charts

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Everyone can visualize the typical org chart–one or a few boxes at the top that ladder down with more and more boxes at each rung, depicting the hierarchy of a business and the people who make up each department.

As a business owner, this is helpful but not something I’d be referencing very often. I know who is in what role. What I’d much rather see is a dashboard that depicts all the functions of my business. What are all the major initiatives we’re working on? What are all the recurring processes that happen day to day? Who is responsible for each? Who should be held accountable for each component? That is much more difficult to create, and it gets increasingly harder as your business grows.

The good news is that I’ve managed to create this exact type of dashboard–and it’s easier than you might think. Org GPS: An org chart for the modern business

I’ve created a new type of org chart that I call Org GPS. I made it in Coda, an amazing tool that can be used to organize and store nearly any type of information within your organization. This could be done in other tools–or even a spreadsheet–but with Coda, you can make highly customizable tables and functions that allow information to live and be updated in different areas. This becomes very useful as you start adding more components to your org chart. Org GPS has four main components:

People Roles Initiatives Responsibilities Here’s how it works at a high level. People are assigned to a role (or sometimes multiple roles). These roles are then assigned to certain initiatives they’re responsible for. Each initiative then contains responsibilities, which are the smaller day-to-day functions required to fulfill the larger initiative.

Here’s an example of how it works in practice. Let’s look at Jessica, our head of events and community. Jessica has her own profile in Org GPS and is assigned to the role of head of events and community. Keep in mind, roles and people are two separate components–it’s an important distinction because if Jessica were to leave or get promoted, the role isn’t going anywhere. We’d simply unassign her from that role and swap someone else in.

Within that role, there are currently four initiatives. These are the main areas of the business that she is responsible and accountable for: Events management (running our in-person and virtual events)

Community management (managing our free efficiency community, which is open to anyone)

OG mastermind (managing my small mastermind group)

Leverage Academy (managing our membership community of learners in our paid training programs)

And within each of those initiatives there are many smaller responsibilities. In events management, for example, there are responsibilities like “liaise with event vendors,” “plan agendas and event activities,” “coordinate videographer,” and “coordinate speakers.” These are all of the day-to-day functions required to fulfill the event management initiative. These responsibilities don’t necessarily have to be assigned to the initiative owner. Jessica is responsible and accountable for the events management initiative, but she isn’t necessarily completing all of the individual responsibilities herself.

The end result is that anyone can go into Coda and see every role within the company, each initiative we’re working on, and all of the smaller responsibilities that make up each one. And you can look at each person and see all their responsibilities in one place. Taking it to the next level

Now, this alone has been incredibly useful. But there is one additional feature that really takes it to the next level.

Within each responsibility, there’s a checkbox called mark for offload. So, let’s say Jessica finds that she’s spending an inordinate amount of time emailing with guests before events. This prevents her from focusing on higher-level work and she doesn’t enjoy it, so she can mark it for offload. This means that we’ll look into having someone else on the team take over those responsibilities. In many cases, we’ll offload lower-level administrative work to a virtual assistant which provides incredible cost-savings.

If enough responsibilities are marked for offload, we may even hire someone new to take them all on. Conveniently, Coda allows us to see all responsibilities marked for offload in one place, which we can then turn into a job description.

Org GPS has given me that high-level overview I’ve been looking for, but it also has some far-reaching benefits for the company and my team. People can now surface and offload work they don’t like or that isn’t a good use of their time.

We can easily identify gaps to make more strategic hiring decisions.

Job descriptions practically write themselves.

New people can quickly get up to speed as all their responsibilities are listed in one place.

We no longer lose critical information if people leave, since everything stays in Coda. Your org chart is as useful as you make it. How useful can you make yours?

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.