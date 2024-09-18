Daniel Lubetzky, Founder of Kind Snacks, Joins ‘Shark Tank’

A new Shark is prowling the tank. Daniel Lubetzky, serial entrepreneur, investor, and founder is officially joining ABC’s Shark Tank full-time for the show’s 16th season, which premieres on ABC on October 18, 2024.

Lubetzky is best known for founding the snack company Kind in 2004. Kind claimed the No. 889 spot on the Inc. 5000 list in 2012, and in 2020, Lubetzky sold his majority stake in the company to Mars for $5 billion.

Since season 11, Lubetzky has appeared on Shark Tank as a guest investor. Ahead of the new season’s premiere, I spoke with Lubetzky and the founders of companies he has invested in about what he’ll bring to Shark Tank as an investor, the red and green flags he looks for in founders and their businesses, his role as an investor, and what it means to be an idea guy. “I’m a very candid, straight shooter. I never hold back, but I do it in a kind way,” Lubetzky says of his style, noting that feedback is a gift and should be delivered in a way that helps founders grow. You probably won’t hear him calling people cockroaches, as his fellow Shark Kevin O’Leary–aka Mr. Wonderful–does.

So what might Lubetzky call founders out for? Thinking they have all the answers, for one. He cites a recently filmed Shark Tank episode on which one entrepreneur had answers for everything–a common mistake. He says that the more you succeed, “the more you want to be surrounded with people who can call you out.” That’s why Lubetzky encourages his team to lean in and give him feedback when he’s screwing up, he says. “And also my wife, my kids, do a very good job at calling me out.”

It’s also crucial for any human being to retain a dose of humility, he says, noting that, in this instance, it almost felt like that entrepreneur with all the answers felt he should be sitting where the Sharks were. But “he really hasn’t earned that,” Lubetzky says. “He’s just getting started.” What Lubetzky says he prefers to see instead in a pitch is vulnerability. “If you’re killing it and then you have a moment of vulnerability, I think it actually strengthens you.”

That’s what happened with mission-based Yellow Leaf Hammocks, a hammock company guest Shark Lubetzky invested in during season 11 of Shark Tank. Before Shark Tank, Yellow Leaf was doing around a million in annual revenue. About 10 percent of that revenue came from direct-to-consumer sales and the rest came from wholesale, including a deal with Virgin Voyages Cruise Line.

“I really love a lot of what you stand for,” Lubetzky told the now-married co-founders, Joe Demin and Rachel Connors, during their episode. “But you have a $100,000 profit with a crazy $5.7 million valuation,” he said, before offering $1 million for 33 percent equity, which the co-founders balked at. After some discussion and other offers, the entrepreneurs accepted $1 million for 25 percent equity, and officially signed the paperwork on Christmas Eve in 2019. Now, they’re mostly direct-to-consumer and earn about 10 million in annual revenue. Demin says having Lubetzky coach them, unlock doors, and help establish strategic partnerships with manufacturers has been crucial. “We can take bigger swings,” he says. But with big backing comes big pressure: “You want to move fast, and you get somebody in your ear who’s believing in you and telling you that you can do this thing,” Demin says. “And it’s a big frustration that things are slower than you’d like them to be.”

As a founder and CEO, Lubetzky was used to a level of involvement that some might call founder mode–“where I was picking up the boxes, I was doing everything,” he says. When Lubetzky first started on Shark Tank, he brought that entrepreneurial spirit to the businesses he invested in through the show. But as an investor, you can’t do that, Lubetzky says. “Your partners have to be the execution people.” This makes choosing the right partners, even more important.

The partners are part of the reason he invested in HummViewer, a company that makes wearable hummingbird feeder helmets. John and Joan Creed created the helmet and founded the business in 2017 to get even closer to the dozens of hummingbirds that frequent the feeders in their Loveland, Colorado, backyard. “These people are salt of the earth,” Lubetzky says. John was an electrician; Joan was a teacher; they left their professions to do this full-time; they’re “exactly who you want to support,” he says. Lubetzky and the Creeds signed a deal worth $75,000 for 35 percent equity. When the episode aired during season 14, they sold out their 1,500 existing units in 18 hours and added 2,300 orders to a waiting list. Prior to the show, HummViewer had $25,000 in lifetime sales. Today, they have $780,000 in lifetime sales.

Lubetzky has since learned to modulate his time to balance his other investments in larger companies, for example, fast-casual chain Cava. But he still has plenty of time and energy for his Shark Tank companies, he says. And the founders of the water sports company Tandm Surf agree.

CEO Juliette (Juju) Clark appeared on season 12 of Shark Tank alongside her mother, father, and two sisters. The San Clemente, California-based family grew up with a love of the ocean and set out to design inflatable boogie boards to make riding waves easier and more accessible. They accepted a deal of $100,000 for 35 percent equity in what was then Tandem Boogie. Shortly after, the family received a cease-and-desist letter for that name. Lubetzky and fellow shark Robert Herjavec helped guide them through the re-brand. Lubetzky was able to help them negotiate a deal to use the content they had filmed with their old name, says Clark. He also advised them to use the moment as inspiration to expand to other products, leading to body boards, stand-up paddle boards, and other inflatables. “Whenever something comes up where we need another voice,” Clark says, “he’s available.”