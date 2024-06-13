How a Fintech’s Co-Founders Manage Early Cash Flow for Future Success

Farther co-founders Brad Genser and Taylor Matthews might be in the red today, but they say that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Whether you’re just starting up or ready to expand to new markets, cash flow is king. But many startups operate at a loss for years before becoming profitable, if ever. Amazon is a successful example. WeWork might be a warning.

Brad Genser and Taylor Matthews, the co-founders of wealth management firm Farther, are currently navigating this financial ebb and flow for their own company. The pair met in New York City financial circles. Matthews, who previously worked for a firm that focused on 401(k) advisories, had seen firsthand the frustrations that advisers and their customers had with their firms’ lack of technology. Formerly a vice president at Goldman Sachs wealth management division, Genser also recognized a potentially huge growth opportunity. They founded New York City-based Farther in 2019 to take a more tech-centric approach to wealth management. The pair spent a year developing their plan to raise venture capital before quitting their day jobs and taking the plunge. Now, Farther has more than $3 billion in assets under management.

At Inc.’s Founders House in Philadelphia, Genser and Matthews recently joined Aisha Bowe, founder and CEO of StemBoard and Lingo, for a live discussion on managing cash flow by company growth stages. Here are highlights on how Farther’s co-founders are planning their own path to profitability. Seed Phase “In the seed phase, we were trying to figure out product-market fit and prove that somebody somewhere would buy what we were selling,” Matthews said. This meant little to no cash flow. Genser added that you don’t truly know how long the seed phase will last; it may never end. So it pays to be the most conservative on your spending. “At this point, even if you buy a McDonald’s biscuit for breakfast, that is negative cash flow,” Genser said. “You do not have enough cash flow to cover that biscuit yet.”

Expansion According to Matthews and Genser, Farther is presently in its expansion era. The business has a foothold in the market. Now, Genser said, it’s “a land and expand strategy.” They’re expanding into new markets and segments to drive revenue growth. It also means they’re investing in their infrastructure to scale operations and meet demand and putting money toward marketing and sales to make sure the market knows who they are. Farther is still cash-flow negative, but that’s by design. “We can take that next dollar of capital,” Matthews said, “and apply it to growth and push our growth that much faster.” Maturity Maturity is still aspirational for Farther, Matthews said. But when they’re there, they expect to be approaching profitability. At that point, they’ll do their best to automate as much as possible in order to juice efficiency and squeeze that bottom line.