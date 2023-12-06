How Jennifer Garner Teamed Up With an Organics Star to Tackle the ‘Every Mom’ Quest of Easy, Fresh Kids’ Foods

Once Upon a Farm set out to revolutionize baby food–and to get it to those kids who need it most.

Jennifer Garner was frustrated. Spending her days covered in fake blood, dirt, and very real sweat filming the political thriller The Kingdom, she spent her nights in a hotel room blending baby food with those little things that you steam and puree. When she wanted only to play with her baby.

“I’m like, ‘I’m so tired.’ It made perfect sense to me that we should have this organic, fresh, delicious food available in grocery stores,” says Garner. Garner found common ground with entrepreneur Cassandra Curtis, who knew the struggles of working moms seeking convenient and healthy baby-food options. Curtis had started the organic baby-food company Once Upon a Farm to take on the problem. Organics food star John Foraker of Annie’s Homegrown fame became an early backer. When Curtis, Foraker, and Garner came together in Los Angeles in 2017, the question quickly changed from “if” they could bring fresh, nutritious, organic food to babies across the U.S. to “how” they could. “This is the best product out there by far. It was tiny. How do we make it available for all kinds of kids all over the place?” says Garner.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

In a recent interview with Inc., Garner and Foraker talked about the challenges they tackled scaling Once Upon a Farm and growing it into a nationwide brand. It took place onstage at the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala in San Antonio with Beatrice Dixon, co-founder and CEO of feminine products maker the Honey Pot Company. The session streamed live recently on Inc.com. Here are some highlights. Growing Pains Once Upon a Farm’s big push started in 2018 and included some serious growing pains, according to Garner and Foraker. Looking to capitalize on the announcement that Garner was joining as co-founder and chief brand officer, the company pushed for wider distribution. “We went out ahead of that and sold our tushies off,” says Garner. “We made our way into about 8,500 stores, and then people maybe bought it once.” As they watched their sales plateau, they heard buyers say, “We’re not pulling you off the shelf, yet.” At that point, the pair realized they may have gone too far, too fast. The feedback from distributors helped steer them in the right direction. “One of the things we learned pretty quickly was 80 percent of the consumers of our products weren’t actually babies anymore. They were young kids, like 1 to 7,” says Foraker.

This led to changes in product, packaging, and messaging. In 2019, the shifts began to pay off. “Velocities doubled, then they doubled again, then they doubled again. And now, our velocities are 10 times higher than they were then, and we’re in about 14,000 stores throughout the U.S.,” says Foraker. Affordable Nutrition Garner says that when she first met Foraker, they bonded over disrupting for good, and democratizing nutrition, so that all kids have access. “How you learn to eat is what you’re attracted to the rest of your life,” she says. “We cannot expect little babies to grow up on fast food or whatever, and then to grow up and just be like, ‘Let me tuck into this kale salad.’ It’s just not fair.” This mission is what has driven Garner and Foraker to not just run Once Upon a Farm but also to partner with the nonprofit Save the Children, in which Garner has been involved for more than 15 years. They created a new product line meant to be affordable to families who receive state-allocated funding from the federal Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, known as WIC. “Your early bites are everything,” says Garner.