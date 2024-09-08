How Local Businesses Use the U.S. Open to Drive Growth

Today’s U.S. Open Finals will be the culmination of mountains of preparation. That’s true not just for the players–and tennis fans who have traveled from across the globe to watch them–but also for the many businesses that have made it into the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, Queens.

While Grey Goose and the Honey Deuce get most of the headlines, there are plenty of smaller and medium-size businesses looking to use the U.S. Open as a springboard to broader brand recognition and growth.

One of those businesses, the Nourish Spot, serves salads, smoothies, and acai bowls in Backyard 17 at the Open. Founder Dawn Kelly started the business in 2017 to create a place for people to access healthy food and beverages in her neighborhood Jamaica, Queens. How she got in

Kelly began hawking her healthy wares from a concession stand during concerts at the nearby Forest Hills Stadium in 2020. She also secured a temporary residency at nearby Citi Field, where the New York Mets play, after meeting team owner Steve Cohen at a local business event hosted by the Queens Chamber of Commerce. Then she began asking her liaisons and anybody else she thought might have a connection to the United States Tennis Association how to get into the U.S. Open. To Kelly, it seemed like a natural match. “It’s an event where healthy food should be celebrated because to play tennis, you need to be healthy,” Kelly says. “And so most of the players, they follow healthy diets and so do many of the fans.” Two years later in 2022, after an impromptu store visit from the USTA, Kelly and the Nourish Spot were invited to the U.S. Open. “The first year, I almost gave myself a heart attack,” Kelly says, “because I just wanted everything to go perfect.” It did, she says, and they’ve been back every year since.

Kelly says this year has been the best yet with increased foot traffic and revenue. While she declined to share exact numbers, Kelly says the Nourish Spot has seen a 25 to 35 percent increase in revenue year-over-year from the U.S. Open concession stand. She also says the concession drives business to her two brick-and-mortar stores, located in Queens and Brooklyn.

Kelly attributes their success to a number of factors, for example, the U.S. Open has its own social media feeds that advertise vendors. She was also invited to U.S. Open media day the Thursday before the tournament, where members of the media, influencers, and others gather to sample some of what will be on offer during the tournament. “Small businesses are the engine of the American economy,” Kelly says, “and we all need more opportunities like this, where prime operators like the USTA make room for small businesses to engage and participate so that we can grow.”

How this ice cream brand makes the most of the moment You may know Van Leeuwen Ice Cream for its wacky mashup ice cream flavors, like the Kraft Mac and Cheese flavor released last year. For the Open, the Brooklyn-based brand–which co-founder Ben Van Leeuwen started in 2018 with a single truck–is selling a U.S. Open exclusive flavor, Honeycomb Fudge Slam.

This is Van Leeuwen’s third year at the Open after accepting an invite from Levy Restaurants, which, along with the USTA, handles finding and inviting vendors to the U.S. Open and other live events around the country. The ice cream brand has three full scoop shops at the Open, where attendees can get scoops, sundaes, and milkshakes. They also have five smaller stands throughout the campus selling ice cream bars. To stay fully stocked, Van Leeuwen brings a frozen trailer that gets reloaded every few days from its warehouse with hundreds of tubs of ice cream, hot fudge, milk for milkshakes, and toppings for Sundays.

To make the most of the moment, Van Leeuwen says your product has to be consistent above everything else. “It’s a good deal for us,” says Van Leeuwen, “many people discover us there and then go back to Houston, where they live, or Dallas, or Washington, D.C., find the scoop shops, or that’s the goal, at least.” While Van Leeuwen declined to share exact revenue numbers, he did share that sales at the Open are up 7 percent from last year, and the event has been busier than any other year the brand participated. Van Leeuwen says he plans on being back next year with an even larger presence.

“I love it because it’s not a unique story,” Van Leeuwen says. “This is how so many motivated young entrepreneurs start in New York. So it just feels so, right.” Van Leeuwen has nearly 70 stores in 10 states across the U.S. and sells in 15,000 grocery stores. It’s also ranked No. 1,668 on Inc.’s 2024 list of fastest-growing companies in the U.S. How a global food brand creates meals–and jobs–for those in need

New York City-based the Migrant Kitchen started in 2019 as a catering business with the goal of providing meaningful opportunities for immigrants to showcase the cuisines and cultures of their home countries.

In March 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic shut down office buildings across New York City, co-founders Nasser Jaber and Daniel Dorado pivoted to selling directly to consumers through delivery services and pop-ups and eventually opening three brick-and-mortar locations. They also began donating meals to frontline workers and food-insecure people across New York City through their nonprofit arm, the Migrant Kitchen Initiative. Since 2020, the initiative has served nearly four million meals to those in need. This is the Migrant Kitchen’s second year at the U.S. Open. The Kitchen has two locations at the Open, where they serve shwarma and falafel bowls, crispy chicken bowls, salads, churros, and more. To get into the Open the brand contacted Levy Restaurants.

As for how the Migrant Kitchen leverages the U.S. Open for brand recognition? One way is through highly portable and visible items like churros. But it’s also simply being present. “The U.S. Open is a global stage, and having the opportunity to share our unique culinary offerings with such a diverse audience is both exciting and humbling,” co-founder Dorado says. “It’s a milestone that encourages us to keep pushing forward and continue growing.”