How This Beauty Brand Built a Loyal Customer Base to Boost Sales and Secure Investors

OUI the People connects directly with customers. The strategy propelled it onto Sephora shelves and beyond.

There’s no way to build a modern brand without community, Karen Young says.

After four years working for legacy beauty company, Estée Lauder, Young saw an opportunity to create a brand that spoke directly with consumers, and then she used their feedback to develop products that they both wanted and needed. It’s something large legacy brands were often too big to do, she says. In 2017, she founded her beauty brand, OUI the People, to do just that. Young recently joined entrepreneur Aisha Bowe, founder and CEO of technology companies STEMBoard and Lingo, for a conversation about building a loyal customer base to elevate sales and create a recognizable brand. In an exclusive Inc. webinar, she shared how she built consumers’ and investors’ trust through that community. Here are some takeaways that you can implement in your business.

First, Young started with surveys that tried to get deep into the nuances of what consumers are looking for. For example, it asks, “Do you have eczema? Are you sensitive to scent? Do you have really dehydrated skin? What have you done that hasn’t been working?” Then, those responses are used to inform OUI the People’s product roadmap, Young says. Once a product is developed, it is sent back to the very same community for testing. Feedback is collected, she says, and used to refine the products. Once the team has a final product, Young says, it sends out freebies to the community as a thank you. This all takes place through emails, events, and the brand’s VIP program. Not only have these initiatives built intimacy between the brand and consumers, but they’ve also allowed for cost savings. In 2022, “we turned off all ad spend,” Young says. “Not only did we live, but we got into Sephora.”

Even without spending money on advertising, Young says, one of her website’s largest drivers for sales revenue is organic direct traffic. “That means that we have built something that people are looking for, either by name or product,” she says–which is a testament to their strategy’s success. It’s also paid off, quite literally, with investors. When Young was raising the brand’s seed round, their eventual lead investor was in a bar discussing the brand when a woman approached them. “She said, ‘I know that brand, I love that brand.’ You cannot pay for that,” Young says. When a lot of people think about brand building they think about building a brand around a product, or about the brand and how to fold the product into it. But for OUI the People, Young says, “it is about having that intimacy that sort of lives within the brand.