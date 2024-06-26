How This Former U.S. Navy SEAL Prevents Burnout

Mindset is everything when it comes to your performance. For Madefor CEO Patrick Dossett, a former U.S. Navy SEAL, gratitude plays a big part in his mental model. It was also a key part of his basic underwater demolition/SEAL training.

“You’re not going to hear a lot of SEALs talking about gratitude,” Dossett told Bea Dixon, the founder of the feminine-care brand The Honey Pot on a recent episode of Inc.’s Your Next Move podcast.

The SEALs may not use the word “gratitude,” but the concept is essentially the same, Dosset says. The concept can play a key role in the mental toughness that these elite fighters are famous for. For example, one habit is to ask: “Can I cultivate an orientation to recognize and celebrate the good,” no matter what the situation? By focusing on the good, trying to find the humor in a given situation, and trying to find small things that you can affect, “you’re able to grow your resilience,” Dossett says. This mental model can then “unlock hidden sources of energy or potential that allow you to continue to go.”

He brings the same concept to his business, Madefor, which Dossett co-founded with Tom Shoes’ founder Blake Mycoskie. The company sends a monthly physical kit to guide its members through a 10-month wellness program designed to build better habits such as hydration, gratitude, rest, nature, social connection, movement, and breath.

What’s Dossett’s own wellness and burnout prevention routine? It isn’t all about vacations, massages, and retreats, he says. Instead, it is focused on the little things. It starts with an intention, a practice all members of Madefor, who come from 46 different countries and range in age from 17 to 92, are encouraged to set at the start of their program. Dossett’s practice began when he started his most difficult position–father. “I had to find a way every day,” Dossett says, “to show up the best that I could and to find ways to care for myself, my family, and my team and my members.” He starts his day by drinking a full bottle of water. It takes less than a minute and gets him hydrated and ready for what’s next. “I go outside,” Dossett says, “I try to move my body.” The point of moving isn’t for fitness or exercise, he says. He’s checking in with his body and mind. “So, no devices, no phones, no nothing,” he adds.