How This Founder Sets Herself Up for Fundraising Success

Brianna Arps knows a thing or two about raising funds for a business. Since founding St. Louis-based fragrance company Moodeaux in 2021, Arps has raised more than $200,000 in grants for her business. Now, as she looks ahead to a seed round, she knows exactly what it will take to get those checks written. In a recent Inc.com audio stream, Arps shared how she prepares to pitch potential investors, what goes into her pitch, and what to do when the pitch is over.

For Arps, venture capital is scary. When first starting out, she says grants seemed more accessible. They also felt like a perfect opportunity to practice pitching and storytelling. And practice she did.

First, says Arps, you have to find the opportunities. For grants, she suggests doing research on such websites as Hello Alice, Female Founders World, and New Voices Foundation. Then, build out your pitch deck, says Arps, but make sure you have some variety in each pitch. Many grants involve interviews and meetings with boards or executives, she says, so prepare yourself to be grilled intensely while staying calm and composed. For the pitch itself, Arps says there are four key slides: your story, the problem, the solution, and your competitive advantage. Start with your story, says Arps–it’s what makes you uniquely positioned to solve the problem–and directly connect it to your competitive advantage: Your lived experience with the problem. Use this to persuade your potential investors that you and your business are the right people for the job.

Before you pitch to investors, practice your pitch with your peers, says Arps. Often, when you’re writing decks, answering applications, or practicing your elevator pitch, you miss holes in your speech or your application, she says. “My peers have been instrumental in helping me plug holes or answering questions,” says Arps.