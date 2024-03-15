Jane Fonda’s Climate Change Message at SXSW: Take Action

Jane Fonda’s climate message to consumers was simple and direct: Do something about it. The actor and activist urged consumers to stop supporting the fossil fuel industry. She lays the bulk of the blame for the climate crisis not on consumers but on fossil fuel companies and their persuasive public relations agents:

“They hired the same companies that worked for the tobacco industry that were trying to tell us that cigarettes weren’t dangerous. They hired those same companies to create a lie,” says Fonda. “I mean, they succeeded in convincing us that there were two sides to the story, that climate science wasn’t accurate, that it was really the fault of governments and U.S. consumers.”

Fonda was speaking at a recent SXSW panel titled “Hollywood and Activism” alongside Sweta Chakraborty, CEO of We Don’t Have Time, a social-media company and review platform for climate solutions, and David Fenton, a climate communicator, activist, and the author of The Activist’s Media Handbook (Earth Aware Editions, 2022). The trio’s lively conversation following Fonda’s call to arms offers some solutions that anyone or any business can adopt to help mitigate the effects of climate change. Here are some takeaways. Educate

A lack of education on climate change is the root of why more people are not concerned, says Fenton. The costs of that are deadly. People are dying, says Fonda. Fonda urges people to talk about climate change and communicate with those close to them. That’s something can do anywhere at any time, she says. Talking is often the first step to start changing attitudes and behaviors. Not everyone will be receptive, she says, but her own experience has taught her ways of breaking through.

Get creative Art is often the thing that can pierce through and affect people when their guard is down, says Fonda. She points to Dolly Parton, who wrote the song “9 to 5” about women in office roles and recently wrote a climate change anthem. Fonda says she wants to see more information on climate change in popular culture.

“Write songs, make movies, write poetry, create sculpture, do what you can do to get through people’s minds and with what’s happening,” says Fonda. “Join the fight, we need creatives here.”

But you can’t do it all alone. Build a network

“I’m a famous person,” says Fonda, “but I belong to organizations. I don’t try to do it by myself.” She says going it alone can be challenging, so join organizations that share the beliefs you hold. Try starting in your school, workplace, city, or neighborhood. This way, you’ll meet like-minded people and develop different networks. The community that you find will also offer the support you need when facing what can seem like a bleak future. “The way to not be depressed is to take action”

“I come from a long line of depressed people,” says Fonda. The scale and scope of climate change make it easy to fall into a hole of despair, she says. But she urges listeners not to fall into the trap. Every time she takes action, she says she gets hope in return. Not just from the satisfaction of the work, but because she’s found new people and friends who have the same values as her. “There is so much hope,” says Fonda. “We have 98 percent of the technologies we need to get clean energy and clean transportation and transform agriculture and have a much cleaner, healthier world where energy is much cheaper.”

And as for those naysayers?