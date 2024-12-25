On the Menu for 2025: Fast Growth in the Food Business

From possible deportations to higher tariffs, here’s how these Inc. 5000 food companies are preparing for the year ahead.

Food businesses are used to thriving amid uncertainty. The past four years in particular have been a real bear, with the pandemic, labor shortages, rising costs, and inflation. So we asked some of the fastest-growing food businesses on our Inc. 5000 list what they’re doing to prepare for another year of potential question marks.

The answer? More of the same: Prepare for the worst and hope for the best. While many of these businesses say it is too early to make any drastic decisions or changes to their business for 2025, they are keeping watch for more potential disruptions to supply chains, labor, and costs, and often doubling down on the practices that have served them well through previous volatile years. Here’s what’s on the menu. Deportations Matteo Marietti, 39, is co-founder and CEO of Brooklyn-based CookUnity, a direct-to-chef marketplace connecting consumers with independent chefs who prepare single-serving meals. Marietti says he expects the seven-year-old business to continue its growth in 2025. CookUnity became profitable just over a year ago, and grew 80 percent from 2023 to 2024.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

That was enough to land it at No. 184 on Inc.’s list of fastest-growing U.S. companies in 2024. But Marietti, an Argentinian immigrant born on a farm who studied economics, says he is always thinking about economically disruptive scenarios and probabilities. When asked about the possibility of mass deportations, something President-elect Donald Trump has promised to carry out upon taking office, Marietti says it will increase costs across the board. He says immigrants are essential to the food industry, from the growing and harvesting of the food itself to the cooking, serving, and cleaning essential to the industry. “I think it will be a huge mistake to demonize these types of people because the reality is that they’re a very important part of the economy and society,” says Marietti. “I think it’s important to be honest about that fact and find a solution that contemplates that.” As for what he’s doing? “We are investing heavily in automation and technology and tooling to enhance humans and to help them with their work, not to replace them. So maybe that will minimize the impact.”

Growing Talent Marietti isn’t the only one thinking about the potential labor impacts of mass deportations. Etkin Tekin, 34, says he is focused on being proactive and prepared for changes as they come, but isn’t taking any preemptive actions before they’re necessary. That strategy has served the Connecticut-based Haven Hot Chicken co-founder and CEO well enough to earn the No. 160 spot on Inc.’s list of fastest-growing U.S. companies in 2024. Tekin says that if you build out a robust and healthy operating system for your business, it should accommodate disruptions—something he knows a thing or two about, having grown his business during pandemic and under stiffling inflation. When it comes to Nashville-style fast-casual restaurant chain, Haven Hot Chicken, Tekin says it has done just that with its employee growth and retention programs. He says this is critical to hiring and retaining top talent, especially during a potential labor shortage.

Tekin says the 150-employee business offers many opportunities for career development thanks to its people-first culture and development process led by chief operating officer Gretchen Bartkus. When folks express interest in growing within the nine-location organization, they go through an assessment where leadership creates a development plan. Haven management then has development check-ins, monthly at the store level, system-wide quarterly, and among leadership annually to ensure that they’re learning at the pace needed to continue to grow. The results? In four years of business, more than 20 people have been promoted from hourly team members to salaried management roles within the organization, and one hourly team member has moved into the Haven corporate team. “When you have tangible examples of career movement, career trajectory, and career growth within the organization,” Tekin says, “that really resonates with our teams.”

But labor isn’t the only aspect of your business you should consider developing a robust and healthy operating system for. A Double Batch Pete Maldonado, 42, and Rashid Ali, 43, co-CEOs of snack company Chomps, say they’re focused on continuing growth in 2025. To ensure they can double revenue as they did from 2023 to 2024, a feat that put them on Inc.’s list of the fastest-growing U.S. companies in 2024 for the seventh straight year, the co-founders are focused on expanding their U.S.-based joint ventures and building out supply chain redundancy. They recently announced a new co-packing facility with co-manufacturer Western Smokehouse in Mexico, Missouri, bringing their total co-manufacturers in the U.S. to seven. Chomps is also expanding another partnership with co-manufacturer Monogram Foods in its Martinsville, Virginia, facility.