She Built a Unicorn Startup With Her Brother. Now They Want to Do It All Over Again
Worth AI and Stax Payments co-founder Suneera Madhani shares what she has learned about building a billion-dollar business.
BY NICK HAWKINS, ASSISTANT WEB PRODUCER @NICKHAWKINSNYC
Suneera Madhani.. Photo: Inc.
Suneera Madhani helped lead Stax Payments to a billion-dollar valuation in 2022: unicorn status. Every entrepreneur dreams of this moment says Madhani. It was all press interviews and celebrations, and a week later, it was done, she says, “Now what?” She exited the business in 2023.
Madhani returned to the startup scene in March with her brother and Stax co-founder Sal Rehmetullah to launch Worth AI. Worth is an AI-powered credit underwriting and risk management platform for businesses that aims to standardize business credit scores. In this episode of Your Next Move the podcast, Madhani sat down with Aisha Bowe, founder and CEO of STEMboard and Lingo, to discuss how she built a unicorn and what it’s going to take to do it again. Here are highlights of their conversation.
Just start.
There is no perfect roadmap to a billion-dollar valuation, Madhani says, but you have to have one regardless. The most important part of the plan is the start, she says. It forces you to be strategic about the near future and helps you avoid distractions. “When you have a roadmap,” Madhani says, “it’s a guide to stay focused on what is really important.”
Be willing to pivot.
Learn from what’s happening, Madhani says, and adjust your plan throughout. You have to be willing to throw the plan out the window and create a new one when you need it, Madhani says. She didn’t get here because of a plan, she says, “What got me from zero to that billion, it was changing, it was adapting, it was being resilient.”
Focus on execution.
The plans don’t matter, execution does, Madhani says. No matter what plan you’ve drawn up, your success hinges on you executing every single day, she says. “There is no such thing as a billion-dollar idea,” Madhani says, “only a billion-dollar execution.”
