She Built a Unicorn Startup With Her Brother. Now They Want to Do It All Over Again

Suneera Madhani helped lead Stax Payments to a billion-dollar valuation in 2022: unicorn status. Every entrepreneur dreams of this moment says Madhani. It was all press interviews and celebrations, and a week later, it was done, she says, “Now what?” She exited the business in 2023.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

There is no perfect roadmap to a billion-dollar valuation, Madhani says, but you have to have one regardless. The most important part of the plan is the start, she says. It forces you to be strategic about the near future and helps you avoid distractions. “When you have a roadmap,” Madhani says, “it’s a guide to stay focused on what is really important.” Be willing to pivot.

Learn from what’s happening, Madhani says, and adjust your plan throughout. You have to be willing to throw the plan out the window and create a new one when you need it, Madhani says. She didn’t get here because of a plan, she says, “What got me from zero to that billion, it was changing, it was adapting, it was being resilient.” Focus on execution.