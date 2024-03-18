Sustainable Shopping: What Consumers Really Want

Consumers want sustainability, but you need to meet them halfway. That’s the big takeaway from Blue Yonder’s annual sustainability survey. The supply chain company’s report found that consumers are eager for sustainability measures that prioritize reducing waste and saving money. It also found key hurdles to adopting sustainable solutions among consumers. Here’s what it means for business owners.

The sustainability market is growing. Of the more than 1,000 U.S.-based adult consumers surveyed in February, 78 percent of respondents say sustainability considerations are important when choosing where to shop for and buy products. That number goes up to 85 percent for Gen Z and 84 percent for Millennials. Young consumers want more sustainable products and brands. They’re also willing to pay more for them. Nearly half of respondents said they would pay more for greener shipping options such as lower carbon footprint delivery and sustainable packaging, and 65 percent are willing to spend more on sustainable products.

Electric vehicle hurdles remain. Consumers still have concerns when it comes to purchasing an electric vehicle. According to the report, 40 percent say they’re likely to purchase an electric vehicle as their next vehicle. That number rises to 55 percent for Millennials and 48 percent for Gen Z. Those surveyed cited fuel cost as the largest influence for them to purchase an electric vehicle. About two-thirds cite fear of running out of battery power and limited charging infrastructure as the biggest hurdles to buying an electric vehicle.