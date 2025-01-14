This Founder Is Hustling to Turn L.A.’s Swimming Pools Into Fire Hydrants

“It’s fucking insane,” David Whitman says of the current conditions in L.A.—and he’s not just talking about the fires that have been raging for more than a week.

He’s also talking about the influx of orders for his startup’s MacGyvered firefighting solution Engine 51, which lets homeowners use the water from their swimming pools to defend their homes against encroaching fires. Speaking from his back patio in Pasadena, California—where he’s outfitting an emergency backup pump for a customer named Dana who lives in Venice—Whitman lays out his agenda for the day. The founder of Brushfire Battle Systems, Whitman says he’s already ordered four more pumps to be air shipped the next day to the tune of $2,700 in shipping costs. Next he needs to stop by the bank and make deposits, pick up 3,000 feet of fire hose, return a 7,000-pound lift used to install sprinklers on a customer’s chimney, and then finish assembling Dana’s pump. That includes creating a suction line from scratch, placing an order for more suction line—and somehow convincing the vendor to deliver it directly to him because he simply doesn’t have the time to drive and pick it up.

That’s all before lunch. And this isn’t even his day job. Whitman is a full-time environmental science teacher at Alhambra High School in Pasadena. In his spare time, he’s been running Brushfire Battle Systems since 2019. He was inspired to start the business after the 2018 Camp Fire in Northern California’s Butte County destroyed the town of Paradise. Whitman says he was baffled when he kept seeing burned-down homes with full swimming pools in the aftermath, and began researching high-pressure pumps, adapters, and fire-hose technology. Soon after, he got his first pump, built a prototype, and began assembling and selling his systems, using Facebook to advertise. Brushfire currently sells eight different pumps, ranging from $1,695 to $5,895. The most popular, Engine 51 ($2,995), is a portable, high-pressure pump—not unlike something you’d see on the back of a fire truck—driven by a powerful Honda GX200, 6.5 horsepower engine. It’s installed near the customer’s pool with a 13-foot suction line and strainer that feeds water to a gated wye valve built to accommodate two fire hoses. Those hoses can attach to fire sprinklers positioned upwind from a customer’s home so that oncoming winds blow water back onto the structure. Brushfire also offers propane-powered and electric-start versions of Engine 51.

Engine 51. Photo: Courtesy company Before last week, Whitman says he typically sold about three units per month. When the fires first broke out last week, he got 25 to 30 inquiries from customers in L.A. County daily. Now, he’s barely able to keep up with demand, and if it weren’t for inventory and production constraints, Whitman says he would be selling about 10 units per day. As it is, he’s been moving about four per day since last week. For now, he’s enlisted his wife’s help to handle customer relations and has begun building a list for future orders. This week, he’s got clusters of appointments in Beverly Hills and Bel Air—L.A. neighborhoods he once canvassed for orders by offering free estimates. Now, the estimates aren’t free. “I’m having a hard time setting pricing,” Whitman says. “How much do I charge to drive out to a $15 million property and walk it for an hour and a half? You know, what’s that worth? My attorney charges $400 an hour and he doesn’t know how to save a house, so why shouldn’t I be charging $400 an hour to do fire consulting?” Whitman says he was initially optimistic about what 2025 held for his business. But this is more than he expected. Typically, dry air currents known as the Santa Ana winds flow from the east between September and May, and they are often credited with creating the dry conditions that enable dangerous wildfires in Southern California.

During the other half of the year, humid air flows east from the Pacific, which can help keep humidity more stable during the dry season. “Little did I know that Mother Nature would put a blocking high in, and the jet stream would avoid Los Angeles for all of the start of winter,” Whitman says, noting that he’s never seen these conditions before. The breakneck nature of the demand has led to a lot of odd scenarios—like a late-night rendezvous at a CVS on Ventura Boulevard in the Valley. “We put the pump in the backseat of her Tesla,” says Whitman. “She gave me the biggest hug, and oh, my god, I almost started crying.” As for what happens when these wildfires settle down? Whitman says he’ll continue to try to grow the business but isn’t sure he’s ready to leave his day job just yet. “I can’t afford workman’s comp insurance, I barely have business liability insurance, and that’s expensive as fuck,” he says. Not to mention, his teaching job provides the stability that entrepreneurship can lack. “I’ve got really good Blue Cross Blue Shield,” says Whitman. “I have a platinum health care plan, I teach environmental science at a little high school right in my hometown.”