Walmart Just Met Its 2030 Greenhouse Gas Goals. What That Means for Small Business

Walmart met its goal of cutting one billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions from its supply chain six years earlier than expected. For small business owners, it has meant getting on board no matter what it costs.

Walmart started the initiative known as Project Gigaton seven years ago to encourage its 5,900 participating suppliers to reduce their carbon footprint, aiming to avoid, reduce or sequester one billion tons of emissions by 2030.

Project Gigaton takes aim at a product’s supply chain, effectively the product’s lifecycle. This includes energy use, nature, waste, packaging, transportation, product use and design, says a Walmart spokesperson. For example, one supplier installed solar panels for their business. For Michael Walters, whose strategic business development company studio503 makes several Walmart products, it has meant getting certified by the Sustainable Forestry Initiative. One product that his company supplies to Walmart, for instance, is coin wrappers. To meet Walmart’s guidelines, he has had to ensure his entire supply chain, including his partners, the paper mill they use, and the converting mill, which cuts, shapes, and marks the paper, are also SFI certified. The process is documented and then shared with Walmart, says Walters, who is the founder and president of studio503, which has made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing U.S. companies twice.

The bag of coin wrappers sells for $4.56. Two years ago it sold for around $2. Ten years ago, it sold for $1.50, says Walters. Of course other factors have contributed to the rise: minimum wage increases, logistics and freight cost increases, and other sustainability initiatives.