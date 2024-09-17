What Bobbi Brown Learned After She Sold Her Eponymous Brand

Bobbi Brown launched her new beauty brand 25 years to the day after she sold her business to Estee Lauder and signed a non-compete.

What’s changed in the 25-plus years since Bobbi Brown sold her self-titled brand?

Everything but her.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

“I sold the name Bobbi Brown to Estee Lauder,” she says. “I just happen to still be Bobbi Brown. That’s who I am.” It was October 2020 when the 25-year non-compete she signed when she sold her cosmetics company to Estée Lauder for a reported $74.5 million was up. Brown was determined to launch her new beauty brand, Jones Road, immediately, she says. “I was advised not to, but I was determined.”

Brown shared this anecdote and more in an interview with Aisha Bowe, founder and CEO of technology companies StemBoard and Lingo. In the most recent episode of Inc.’s Your Next Move podcast, you’ll hear about Brown’s return to entrepreneurship and how she’s leveraged social media to connect with customers and get key feedback about her new brand.

But it wasn’t always like this. In her first business, Brown says she learned a lot of the basics. “It’s like going to business school,” she says. She learned “what not to do” and “how not to act” but also how to get things done quickly without bringing on bloated teams of people, she says.