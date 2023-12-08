A Workplace Psychologist Reveals What Makes a Great Office Holiday Party

Over the years, I’ve been to my fair share of company Christmas parties. Some were incredible. Good memories indeed. Others, not so much. The worst were those that felt overly fake and inauthentic. Like you had to ‘show face’ just so the boss could see you were in attendance. It felt like you were in an episode of “The Office.”

These past impressions matter, not just for me but for all employees who participate in the annual ritual gathering. So much more than a casual get-together over bad punch, recent research reveals that these gatherings are quite significant in shaping employee happiness and satisfaction. My own PhD research on the psychology of ritual makes the point clear: marking events through ritual practice is what it means to be human.

A study by Hannes Zacher, published in Nature’s Scientific Reports, sheds light on the intricate dynamics of these festive events. The study, which surveyed 359 employees across various German organizations, delves into how employee characteristics, organizational culture, and specific aspects of the event itself contribute to employee happiness. Here’s what the study found and how you can apply these insights to make your company’s Christmas party a resounding success. Leaders, take note.

1. The human touch matters One of the study’s most striking findings is the positive impact of a human relations organizational culture on party satisfaction. This culture type emphasizes employee morale, cohesion, and development. When employees feel valued and supported by their organization, their enjoyment of social events like Christmas parties significantly increases. So, before planning the party, invest in building a culture that cares.

2. Location, location, location Where you host your Christmas party can make a big difference. The study found that parties held at external locations were associated with higher satisfaction. This change of scenery from the everyday work environment seems to allow employees to relax and enjoy themselves more fully. Consider booking a venue that’s distinct from your office space to add that extra sparkle to your event.

3. Fun is not optional Incorporating fun activities is crucial. The research highlights the importance of planning engaging and enjoyable activities that can break the ice and foster a sense of camaraderie among employees. Whether it’s a themed photo booth, a karaoke session, or team games, creative activities can significantly enhance the party experience.

4. The power of ritual Symbolism in the event — elements that reflect and embody the company’s values and culture — was also found to increase satisfaction. This could be as simple as integrating company colors into the décor or as elaborate as organizing activities that align with the company’s mission. This sense of shared values and identity can strengthen the bond employees feel with the organization. The power of ritual cannot be overstated.

5. Balance and moderation Interestingly, the study points out the negatives of excessive formality and heavy drinking. While a certain level of structure is necessary, overly formal events can stifle the relaxed, enjoyable atmosphere that fosters positive feelings. Similarly, while beverages are a staple at such parties, encouraging responsible drinking is key to ensuring that everyone has a good time without negative consequences. Interestingly, employees want a mix of beveages, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic. But always be careful with heavy drinking. No one wants to see a colleague make a fool of themselves.

6. Inclusivity in planning Employees who were involved in planning the party reported higher levels of satisfaction. Involving a diverse group in the planning process not only ensures a variety of perspectives and ideas but also increases the sense of ownership and enjoyment among employees.

The company Christmas party is more than just an end-of-year celebration; it’s a microcosm of your organizational culture and an opportunity to reinforce positive work relationships. By focusing on these key aspects, you can turn your Christmas party into a powerful tool for enhancing employee satisfaction and happiness. And whatever you do, don’t be your company’s Michael Scott.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.