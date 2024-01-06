Cambridge Neuroscientist Says ‘Pathological and Persistent Worrying’ Happens Because of This Key Neurotransmitter

Think of a time when you just couldn’t shake off a nagging thought. That annoying song stuck in your head, or a cringe-worthy memory from a social mishap. While we all experience these intrusive thoughts, for some, like those with anxiety or OCD, they can be overwhelming and disruptive. Even for those people without clinical diagnoses, chronic worrying and rumination are difficult to experience.

Dr. Taylor W. Schmitz and colleagues at Cambridge University conducted a study to try and understand these uncontrollable thoughts. Their study challenges the long-held belief that the prefrontal cortex is the sole moderator of these intrusions. Instead, they shine a spotlight on the hippocampus, a brain region traditionally associated with memory and the role of the neurotransmitter GABA.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Using the ‘Think/No-Think’ procedure, the researchers demonstrated how participants lacking in GABAergic inhibition in their hippocampus struggled more with thought suppression. This finding is crucial because it not only points to the hippocampus as a key player in thought management but also shows how GABA functionality can impair this process. What it means for controlling unwanted thoughts

The implications of this study are vast. Traditionally, the prefrontal cortex was viewed as the brain’s primary control center for managing negative thoughts. However, this research indicates that hippocampal activation, particularly the role of GABA, is integral to this control mechanism. This insight is vital for understanding and treating conditions characterized by persistent worrying, such as anxiety and OCD. Thought management is crucial for mental well-being. When this process falters, it can lead to debilitating symptoms like intrusive memories, hallucinations, ruminations, and persistent worries. The study’s findings open new avenues for interventions that target GABA in the hippocampus, offering hope for more effective treatments.

For the experience of controlling unwanted thoughts, it relates to the theory of ‘ironic processing theory‘ or ‘thoughts that resist persist’ — a psychological phenomenon where the more one tries to suppress certain thoughts, the more those thoughts tend to surface.

This paradoxical effect suggests that the effort to push a thought out of consciousness can actually make it more persistent. It’s theorized that the process of trying not to think about something requires monitoring the thought, which paradoxically keeps it at the forefront of one’s mind. Future research will need to link the neurological basis (as demonstrated in the current study) with the psychological experience associated with ironic processing.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.