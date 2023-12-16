Do You Know About ‘Egonomics’? Because You Should if You Care About Your Future Self

Just in time for the New Year’s resolutions that we all love to hate.

There’s one concept that I’d like to see take off in 2024 for people’s New Year’s resolutions: egonomics. No, that’s not a typo. I’m not talking about the correct set-up of your desk chair, nor am I talking about the system that dictates our free markets. Egonomics is just that, a principle of the ego. The art and science of self-management.

Coined by Schelling, this term encapsulates the duality of our present and future selves, a dichotomy that plays a pivotal role in both personal and entrepreneurial business success. Egonomics is not just about self-awareness; it’s a dance between immediate gratification and long-term aspirations. It allows us to achieve desirable outcomes for ourselves, and to find ways to manage our different ‘selves’.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

“Many of us have little tricks we play on ourselves to make us do the things we ought to do or to keep us from the things we ought to foreswear,” says Schelling. “Sometimes we put things out of reach for the moment of temptation, sometimes we promise ourselves small rewards, and sometimes we surrender authority to a trustworthy friend who will police our calories or our cigarettes. We place the alarm clock across the room so we cannot turn it off without getting out of bed.”

Egonomics invites us to understand the mental gymnastics between our present and future selves. My present self wants nothing more than to stay in bed and hit the snooze button. But my future self knows he’ll be late for that important client call. Egonomics challenges us to recognize cognitive biases that skew towards short-sightedness and develop counter-strategies for longer-term, sustainable success. The goal is to foster a mindset that’s innovative yet strategically forward-thinking, a blend that’s crucial for navigating the complexities of modern business landscapes, and life in general. The (mis)use of technology

Technology plays a role in whether we are egonomically aligned, so to speak. On one hand, technology is a beacon of efficiency and organization. On the other, it’s a vortex of distractions pulling us away from our future-oriented goals. This paradox is particularly impactful in the world of entrepreneurship, where every decision can sway the balance between short-term gains and long-term vision. Our mind, brain, and behavior operates like a thermostat, constantly adjusting the system (our actions) to monitor current states and determining the correct remedial action to get future behaviors in line with set goals. Effective professionals are those who can self-regulate amidst this flux, steering their businesses through the turbulent waters of today’s tech-saturated environment. They must be adept at recognizing and resisting the seductive pull of short-term rewards, focusing instead on the horizon of their business’s future.

Mastering egonomics is an essential skill for today’s professional. It’s about harmonizing the immediate with the eventual, balancing technology’s gifts with its curses, and being able to recognize when there are too few of the former and too much of the latter. By understanding and applying egonomic principles, business leaders can forge a path that’s not only successful in the present but sustainable into the future.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.