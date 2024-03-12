Emma Stone’s Bold Oscar Acceptance Speech Is a Must-Watch for Workplace Teams

Our success is almost always due to the people around us.

In her heartfelt acceptance speech at the 2024 Oscars, Poor Things star Emma Stone shared an insightful message that resonates far beyond the glitz and glamor of Hollywood. Amid the celebration of her second Oscar win for Best Actress, Stone emphasized a profound insight from director Yorgos Lanthimos: to “take yourself out of it.” It’s a nod to the collective effort behind individual accolades, reminding us that even the most personal achievements are the fruits of collaborative endeavors.

Stone’s acknowledgment of her peers and the entire team behind the film underscores the critical role of collaboration in achieving greatness. This message is particularly relevant to workplace teams, where the allure of “star performers” can overshadow the collective contributions that drive success in companies. From the red carpet to the workplace

The importance of teamwork over individual brilliance is a well-documented phenomenon in organizational psychology literature. I’m reminded of a fantastic book by Harvard professor Joe Henrich titled The Secret of Our Success. In it, Henrich delves into how human collaboration over evolutionary change has been pivotal in our continued success. He emphasizes the cumulative cultural adaptation enabled by social learning and cooperation, arguing that the achievements of group dynamics are our adaptive birthright.

Stone’s Oscars speech serves as a potent reminder that the spotlight often cast on individual achievements belies the intricate web of contributions that make such moments possible. In the workplace, this translates to the understanding that true excellence is a collective achievement. It challenges the myth of the “star performer” and reaffirms the value of each team member’s contribution. By focusing on group dynamics over individual contributions, organizational psychology research emphasizes collaboration as essential for success. Meta-analysis in this field, such as research examining teamwork effectiveness and diversity’s impact on team performance, highlights the complex interdependencies within teams that contribute to their overall achievements.

Such studies underscore that the synergy created through diverse skill sets, perspectives, and the collective effort of all members surpasses what individuals can achieve alone. They demonstrate the critical role of shared goals, effective communication, and mutual support in fostering environments where collective success is prioritized over individual accolades.

Teams that embrace this ethos foster a culture of inclusion, where every member’s input is valued and recognized. This environment not only enhances morale but also stimulates innovation and creativity. By acknowledging the interconnectedness of their efforts, teams can leverage their diverse strengths towards a common goal, mirroring the collaborative spirit seen in filmmaking.

