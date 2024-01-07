I Finally Understand the Motivations of Billionaires Like Musk and Bezos. It Still Doesn’t Make Me Feel Any Better

Long-termism is what fuels their businesses and brains. What do the rest of us think of it?

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, among the ultra-rich members of society, are as confounding as they are controversial. It’s par for the course for anyone who reaches multi-billionaire status. Recently, I uncovered insights into their motivations and mindsets. It offers an understanding that sheds light on their decisions and business dealings, but still, it raises concerns about what they value (and what they don’t) and how that impacts the broader economy and society as a whole.

In conversation with John Cleese, Stephen Fry shed light on a philosophy that drives the likes of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos: long-termism. This view, as Fry explains, is about envisioning humanity’s future over centuries. It considers short-term crises like pandemics and climate change as minor hiccups in the grand narrative of human evolution.

This perspective offers a compelling lens through which to view the endeavors of billionaire entrepreneurs. For Musk and Bezos, their space expeditions, under the banner of human survival and progress, align with this long-termist view. They present themselves as guardians of humanity’s future, pushing the boundaries of space travel and technology. Yet, this visionary stance raises questions about their engagement with present-day challenges. Securing a long-term future, but at what cost?

The allure of long-termism for these titans lies in its grand narrative — a story where their actions today are judged not by their immediate impact but by their potential legacy centuries ahead. This conveniently sidesteps the ethical complexities of their current business practices. Issues like labor concerns, environmental impact, and societal inequalities, which demand urgent attention, are overshadowed by the grandiose vision of colonizing Mars, creating a multi-planetary human species, or building strong AI. However, Fry’s critique suggests a troubling aspect of this philosophy. By concentrating solely on a distant utopia, immediate ethical responsibilities are blurred. If the ultimate goal is humanity’s long-term survival and prosperity, do immediate harms and ethical lapses get a free pass? This is the moral conundrum at the heart of long-termism as practiced by these billionaires.

Show them the money The adoption of long-termism serves a dual purpose for the world’s richest. It not only garners the image of visionary leaders but also furthers their personal and business interests. Under the guise of this philosophy, wealth accumulation and market dominance are recast as necessary steps toward achieving their lofty goals.

This philosophical stance becomes a powerful tool for such influential figures. It allows them to craft a narrative where their pursuit of wealth and power is not just a personal ambition but a service to humanity’s future. As shown, it’s a narrative that is fraught with moral ambiguity, regardless of whether people like Musk and Bezos see it that way.

I for one am not completely sold on the long-termism of these notorious billionaire founders. Neglecting our present ethical obligations in the pursuit of a speculative future should give pause for concern. We can and should celebrate their successes because they are impressive, to be sure. But let’s also question how they got there in the first place.

