I’ve had an Oura ring for three years. I love it. As a fan of wearable technologies, I’ve been fascinated by their impact on tracking sleep, activity, and other biometrics. It’s a window into the quantified self, a term that encapsulates the allure and the pitfalls of modern technology. My Oura ring has become an integral part of my life, guiding my decisions based on the data it provides. However, this reliance has its critics. Some argue that by outsourcing our thinking and motivation to these devices, we lose the introspective ability to listen to our own minds and bodies.

This Christmas, I’m contemplating getting my wife an Oura Ring. With two young children, our lives are a whirlwind of disturbed sleeps, early mornings, and endless errands. We constantly juggle who does what based on who has more ‘fuel in the tank.’ But these decisions are subjective and often lead to debates. An Oura ring would provide objective data, a data-driven guide to help us manage our responsibilities. No confusion, no debate.

She will love it. The gift of objective decision making. Nothing could go wrong … right? The limits of technology

This brings us to the crux of the matter: the limits of technology. Can these devices really do all the thinking for us? Is there an inherent value in using our old-fashioned minds and brains without the crutch of technology? This is not just about individual psychological functioning but extends to how such technologies could impact the dynamics of relationships, like the division of labor between parents. In the world of Black Mirror, technology’s dark side is often explored. The show brilliantly pulls at the threads of our reliance on technology, revealing the potential dangers and ethical dilemmas. It makes us question whether we are heading towards a future where our every decision, feeling, and action is governed by the data from our wearables. Are we losing the very essence of what makes us human – our ability to make decisions based on intuition, emotion, and human interaction?

Finding a balance between humanness and technology While technology like the Oura Ring offers incredible insights into our health and well-being, there’s a fine line between use and dependency. It’s one thing to use data to inform decisions; it’s another to let it dictate our lives. This Christmas, as I ponder gifting an Oura Ring to my wife, I’m also contemplating the broader implications. Will this deepen our understanding of each other, or will it lead us down a path where screens and numbers replace conversation and empathy?

Ultimately, the decision to integrate such technology into our lives should come with a balance. A balance between data-driven decisions and the innate human experience. As Black Mirror often shows us, the unbridled embrace of technology can lead to unintended consequences. Our challenge is to harness the benefits of these advancements while staying connected to the very human experiences that define us. In the end, maybe the best gift we can give each other is not another device but the promise to maintain our humanity in a world increasingly ruled by algorithms.

