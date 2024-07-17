We all make mistakes. But some mistakes happen in the limelight, under the scrutiny of a large crowd and millions of viewers at home. Ingrid Andress's recent viral performance of the national anthem is a prime example. Such mistakes are particularly problematic when they violate what some might consider a sacred tradition -- a collective ritual, to be exact.

To many Americans, the deeply ritualistic performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" is a representation of American culture and values. Deviating from this ritual script is simply unacceptable. And when it happens, the reaction can be harsh.

There's a reason why. It has to do with what rituals are to human beings.

The Sacredness of rituals and public outcry

Deviating from the traditional melody and rhythm, Ingrid Andress's performance is being viewed by many as a violation of a sacred American ritual. This response aligns closely with research my colleagues and I have conducted on the nature of rituals and the public's reaction to alterations.

Our study, "When Alterations Are Violations," delves into the psychological mechanisms behind why even minor deviations in ritualistic performances can provoke strong emotional reactions. Rituals, whether secular or religious, symbolize core group values. As such, any deviation is not merely seen as a creative liberty or an unfortunate oversight but as a breach of those values. In our research, we find that group rituals--like the national anthem--are sacrosanct. Alterations, even if minor, elicit moral outrage and punishment because they symbolize an affront to collective identity and values.

The National Anthem as a sacred ritual

The national anthem, in particular, holds a unique place in American society. It is not just a song but a ritual performed to unify and honor the nation. During my previous examination of the Colin Kaepernick controversy, where his act of kneeling during the anthem was perceived as a ritual failure, I noted that such actions are interpreted through the lens of moral and cultural values. Kaepernick's act was a protest against racial injustice, yet it was perceived by many as a desecration of a revered ritual, leading to widespread condemnation and debate.

Ingrid Andress's situation is different in context but similar in public reaction. Her performance was an unintended deviation, influenced by her personal struggles, as we've come to learn. Andress has since apologized, revealing that she was under the influence of alcohol and is now seeking help in rehab. This personal context begs the question: Will the public be more forgiving of her mistake because of her suffering?

Our research provides some insights here. While people generally react with moral outrage to alterations of rituals, the intentions and circumstances surrounding the deviation can influence their judgment. In one of our studies, we found that when people perceive the alteration as unintentional or stemming from a place of personal struggle, they might exhibit more compassion and less punitive responses. This aligns with the broader human tendency to empathize with those who show vulnerability and remorse.

However, the sacrosanct nature of the national anthem complicates this empathy. As highlighted in our findings, the stronger the perceived symbolic value of the ritual, the harsher the judgment toward those who alter it. Thus, while some may empathize with Andress's plight, others may find it hard to overlook the perceived disrespect to a national symbol.

The Complex interplay of ritual and morality

Rituals are powerful because they bind communities together through shared values and behaviors. Any perceived threat to these rituals, intentional or not, can trigger strong protective instincts. Yet, as humans, we also have a capacity for empathy and understanding, especially towards those facing personal adversities.