Jamie Lee Curtis’s Brilliant 2023 Oscar Acceptance Speech Should Be Required Reading for Anyone Leading a Team

A potent reminder that the spotlight should illuminate the team, not just the person leading it.

In her heartfelt 2023 Academy Awards acceptance speech, Jamie Lee Curtis not only celebrated her triumph but eloquently highlighted the collective effort behind her success, a lesson in humility that every leader can learn from.

Curtis’s speech, where she insisted, “I am not standing up here by myself. I am hundreds of people,” followed by her repetitive gratitude — “We just won an Oscar” — underscored an often-overlooked truth in leadership: Success is never a solo effort. A lesson in leadership

The humility and recognition Curtis displayed are characteristics that differentiate good leaders from great ones. In the business world, where success is often measured by results and achievements, acknowledging the collective effort that contributes to these outcomes is crucial. Plenty of research has shown that a prosocial stance to leadership is associated with cultures of collaboration, motivation, and performance.

In contrast, a leader driven by ego often creates a culture of fear and competition, where employees may feel undervalued and overlooked. This can stifle creativity, innovation, and the sense of belongingness among team members. Curtis’s speech beautifully counters this by showing the power of inclusivity and shared success. Wired to win together

Curtis’s speech echoes a deeper, evolutionary truth about humans: We are wired for collective prosociality. Our ancestors depended on each other for survival, which has embedded a natural tendency towards teamwork and communal success in our DNA. This inherent leaning suggests that, in business and leadership, fostering a sense of community and shared goals is not just beneficial but natural. Business leaders can draw from this evolutionary predisposition by creating environments that prioritize collaboration over competition and recognizing the achievements of the team as a whole.

The essence of Curtis’s message offers a critical reflection for business leaders: The path to true success and fulfillment lies in egolessness and collective achievement. By shifting the focus from “I” to “We,” leaders can harness the full potential of their teams, inspire loyalty, and achieve greater heights. This approach not only aligns with our innate psychological makeup but also sets a foundation for a healthy, thriving organizational culture.

Correction: An earlier version of this column misstated the year that Curtis won the Academy Award. It was 2023.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.