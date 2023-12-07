Making Bad Choices? Blame Your Brain’s Dopamine, Says New Stanford Research on Sunk Costs

Many years ago, at the beginning of my psychology graduate program, my PhD adviser handed me a stack of academic papers. Most faded from memory, but one stuck out: a study comparing pigeons to humans, suggesting that both species exhibit a profound work ethic.

How can some enthusiastic pecking be considered the same thing as human grit and perseverance? Is there some metaphor here that we should listen to? Are we just glorified pigeons, going around pecking at things that don’t need to be pecked at?

Part of the answer to at least some of these questions comes down to the neural basis of sunk costs. Sunk costs are investments we cannot recover, whether in time, money, effort, or even emotional energy. They drive us to irrational behaviors and decisions, making us value things more because of what we’ve already lost in pursuing them. And, importantly, this phenomenon isn’t just limited to humans; it’s observed across the animal kingdom, pigeons included.

A study on dopamine and sunk costs Stanford researchers, including assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral science Neir Eshel, have been exploring this. They delve into why we often make flawed decisions based on our past investments, even when there’s no real benefit in sight. In other words, how is the brain responsible for people and pigeon’s sunk costs?

Their findings, published in Neuron, suggest that dopamine — the brain chemical associated with pleasure, learning, and habit formation — plays a significant role in this process.

The study involved experiments with mice, where ‘cost’ was defined as either the effort of poking their noses into a hole several times or enduring mild electric shocks for a reward. The rewards varied from sugar water to direct dopamine stimulation in the brain. The team differentiated between how much mice liked something (measured by consumption when the cost was zero) and how much they wanted it (gauged by consumption under varying costs). The researchers observed that increased effort or discomfort (the above costs) led to greater dopamine release in the brain’s striatum, a region linked to motivation, movement, and addiction. This finding was critical in understanding why we sometimes irrationally value rewards we worked harder for, even if they are not particularly desirable. Think running a marathon, fasting, or climbing a mountain.

Using this to your advantage The implications of this research extend beyond academic curiosity. It helps explain why we persist in endeavors long past their rational expiration dates, whether it’s a failing project, a depreciating asset, or an unproductive habit. High dopamine secretion in key brain regions is necessary, it seems, to motivate repeated efforts.

And this is the link between animals (mice, pigeons) and humans. The notion of needing to work hard to gain a resource is an adaptive instinct that is far older than the human species. We sink costs into things in our lives because our brain tells us (with dopamine release) to do so. That “wanting” drive is present because the brains (and the bodies) that worked hard and valued effort were the individuals that were bound to survive the harshness of life; and so that sunk cost trait would have been selected for over generations.

As I ponder these findings, the pigeon-human comparison comes full circle. Are we really that different from pigeons pecking away, driven by unseen neural forces? This study not only underscores our shared biological imperatives but also challenges us to rethink our so-called rational decision-making processes. Innovators will always need to value effort. It’s the reason we can invent new technologies and build new products in the first place. If we just did the bare minimum according to rational economic models, we’d never create and produce amazing things. And if the research is correct, and there’s no escaping the sunk cost fallacy, then you know what? I’m OK with it. Because it’s not really a fallacy. It’s more of an evolutionary superpower. I bet you the pigeons agree with me.

