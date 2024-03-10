In an interview with David Letterman more than three decades ago, Stephen King delves into the human psyche’s dark corners, revealing why we’re irresistibly drawn to the thrills and chills of horror. This dialogue is not just a deep dive into the nuances of fear but also unravels an unexpected blueprint for leadership in modern business and organizational settings.

King posits that horror, at its core, plays on the fundamental human condition of fear, transforming it into a source of entertainment. He says, “People like to be scared… it’s the same as the old joke about the guy who beat his head against a wall because it feels good when he stops.” It’s the appeal of horror: the exhilaration of facing our fears in a controlled environment, leading to a profound sense of relief and safety afterward. Benign violation theory

This concept of deriving pleasure from fear without actual danger ties closely with the “benign violation” theory in psychology. The theory suggests that we enjoy negative experiences like fear, provided they occur in a safe or controlled context. Horror stories allow us to experience fear with a safety net, letting us explore our limits and confront our anxieties without real-world consequences.

Just as horror leverages the benign violation theory to captivate audiences, leaders can harness similar principles to foster innovation, resilience, and adaptive thinking within their organizations. In the business world, the concept of a “safe space” for trial and error is akin to the controlled environment horror provides its audience. Leaders should strive to create a culture where taking calculated risks is encouraged and failure is not seen as a catastrophe but as a vital step towards innovation. By doing so, they cultivate an environment where creativity flourishes and employees feel empowered to explore unconventional ideas without fear of reprisal.

Just as horror enthusiasts know the monster on the screen can’t harm them, employees should understand that the repercussions of taking calculated risks are manageable and that they’re supported by their leadership. This psychological safety net encourages a more dynamic, engaged, and forward-thinking workforce. Fear(less)

King’s reflections on horror’s appeal also highlight the importance of facing and understanding our fears, not just for the thrill but for the insights they provide into our own limitations and capacities. This is our “shadow self,” and it can be terribly revealing. Similarly, leaders who encourage their teams to confront challenges directly, even if they seem daunting, can help uncover hidden potentials and innovative solutions that only arise under pressure.

In essence, leaders adopting the horror genre’s controlled confrontation with fear as a metaphor for their management style can result in more resilient and adaptable organizations. By creating a culture that mirrors the controlled excitement of a horror experience — where the fear of failure is acknowledged but not crippling — leaders can inspire their teams to push boundaries and innovate in the face of uncertainty.

