Taylor Swift is at it again, and this time she’s blending the emotional rollercoaster of heartbreak with her music in a way that screams emotional intelligence. By dropping a series of new playlists on Apple Music themed around the stages of heartbreak–denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance–Swift is not just preparing us for her upcoming album “The Tortured Poets Department”; she’s also teaching a masterclass in Emotional Intelligence.

I’m a converted fan. I wouldn’t call myself a Swiftie. But ever since her collaboration with Bon Iver and The National, I’ve listened to and admired her work. And here’s another smart move that tells the illustrious story of Taylor Swift’s artistry. This isn’t just about music. It’s about understanding and navigating the complex world of emotions, a skill as valuable in the boardroom as it is in the recording studio. Swift’s playlists dive deep into emotions

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

What Swift has done with these playlists is nothing short of genius. Each playlist, with titles like “I Love You, It’s Ruining My Life Songs” and “Old Habits Die Screaming Songs,” doesn’t just curate a mood. It tells a story, offering a raw, unfiltered look at the emotional journey of heartbreak. This isn’t just about selling records. It’s about connecting on a deeply human level, acknowledging that negative emotions aren’t just normal; they’re necessary.

Artists have always known the value of channeling difficult emotions into their work. Think of Frida Kahlo, whose paintings are a vivid diary of her physical and emotional pain. Or Kurt Cobain, whose lyrics often expressed his inner turmoil. Swift is walking the same path, using her music to explore and express the full spectrum of human emotions. Bridging artistry and business – it’s emotional

Transitioning from the world of art to business might seem like a leap, but it’s less of a stretch than you might think. Emotional intelligence–the ability to recognize, understand, and manage our own emotions, as well as to recognize, understand, and influence the emotions of others–is a critical skill in both domains. Research in organizational psychology shows that leaders with high EI are better equipped to handle the complexities of the workplace, from navigating conflict to building strong, cohesive teams. Studies have highlighted the impact of emotional intelligence on leadership effectiveness. Leaders who are emotionally intelligent are adept at recognizing the emotional currents flowing through their teams. They can tune into the subtle cues that indicate morale issues or interpersonal conflicts, allowing them to address problems before they escalate.

Moreover, emotional intelligence is key to building resilience, fostering creativity, and encouraging innovation. Just as Swift turns negative emotions into art, leaders can channel a range of emotions into positive outcomes, transforming challenges into opportunities for growth.

Taylor Swift’s exploration of the stages of heartbreak through her Apple Music playlists is more than a prelude to her album; it’s a lesson in the power of emotional intelligence. By embracing the full range of human emotions, Swift demonstrates the importance of understanding and channeling our feelings, whether we’re crafting a hit song or leading a team. For business leaders, the message is clear: recognizing and valuing all emotions, not just the positive ones, can lead to more empathetic, effective leadership.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.