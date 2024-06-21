When I first came across the concept of Blue Zones, I, like many people, was instantly hooked. Sip some wine, sit in the sun, and be sure to eat lots of beans, and, almost by magic, you’ll live to a hundred-plus. It’s such a compelling story. But the only thing I like better than a good story is a good science smackdown. And the science of Blue Zones leaves much to be desired.

Where it began For over a decade, the concept of Blue Zones has captivated the public and influenced health advice globally. Promoted by National Geographic and popularized by Dan Buettner, Blue Zones are regions where people reportedly live extraordinarily long lives, such as Sardinia in Italy and Okinawa in Japan. These areas supposedly owe their longevity to lifestyle factors like diet, exercise, and social connections. However, recent research by Saul Newman, a demographer at Oxford, suggests that the Blue Zones narrative might not be completely accurate.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Unveiling the myths Newman’s rigorous examination of Blue Zones data has uncovered several critical flaws that challenge the validity of these longevity claims. Newman’s primary assertion is that the reported ages of supercentenarians in these regions are often inaccurate because of a combination of fraud, poor record-keeping, and clerical errors.

In Europe, where birth records are relatively well-documented, Newman found that areas with purportedly high numbers of centenarians also correlated with high levels of poverty, short life expectancy, and worse overall health indicators. This paradoxical finding led him to hypothesize that the supercentenarian figures are likely not true. Instead, he suggests that these longevity claims may result from financial incentives to overstate age, such as receiving pensions earlier or manipulating inheritance and insurance benefits.

Newman’s skepticism is further supported by similar findings in other Blue Zones. In Japan, for example, Okinawa is famed for its large population of elderly individuals. Yet, in 2010, an investigation revealed that 230,000 Japanese centenarians were either missing, imaginary, or deceased, indicating an 82 percent error rate. Additionally, Okinawa, which is highlighted for its supposed healthy lifestyle, actually has one of the highest obesity rates among Japan’s 47 prefectures and a high suicide rate among its elderly population. These contradictions cast doubt on the idyllic portrayal of Okinawan life​. The illusion of longevity

The problems with the Blue Zones theory extend beyond record inaccuracies and fraud. Newman critiques the fundamental lifestyle claims that underpin the Blue Zones phenomenon. The notion that natural exercise, minimal meat consumption, and a sense of purpose lead to extraordinary longevity is not consistently supported by data from these regions. For instance, despite the assertion that Okinawans consume little meat, the reality is that they have a high intake of processed meats like Spam. Moreover, the claimed benefits of a supportive community and purposeful living are contradicted by Okinawa’s high elderly suicide rate, indicating significant social and psychological distress. These discrepancies highlight a crucial issue: The romanticized image of Blue Zones fails to account for the complexities and inconsistencies in real-world data. The selective presentation of favorable aspects, while ignoring or downplaying contradictory evidence, misleads the public and perpetuates myths about longevity​.

Blue Zones LLC, a wellness company founded by Beuttner, refutes Newman’s criticism of its work, saying that its research team had confirmed the age data to verify its reliability and that age information was the first criterion for an area to be considered for its study. Further, Blue Zones says that Newman’s faultfinding of Blue Zones’ characterization of the locales’ lifestyle habits is misfounded. The demographer points to the entire population, including younger generations who have moved away from traditional diets, whereas Blue Zones had focused only on the elderly populations’ lifestyle habits.

In a published rebuttal to Newman’s critique, Blue Zones wrote, “The opinion paper is based on a hypothesis that the author sets out to prove. It is not new. It is the same one Buettner set out to investigate – are claims of exceptional longevity true? Some were, and those were named blue zones. Others were found not to be. There was no bias to claim some locations over others. (Also, the blue zones regions are not defined as places with supercentenarians, as the pre-print author seems to think.)” Further, it notes “Buettner relied on some of the world’s the best demographers and researchers to identify validated regions where people live the longest.” The broader implications

The Blue Zones phenomenon exemplifies a broader issue with how new ideas, especially those with a veneer of scientific credibility, can quickly gain traction and influence public behavior. This phenomenon has significant implications for how we implement change in our organizations and institutions. When ideas are presented with apparent scientific backing, they can bypass critical scrutiny and become widely accepted, even if the underlying evidence is thin. To counter this, fostering scientific literacy among the general population is essential. Educating people on how to critically evaluate scientific claims can help them discern valid research from sensationalized or inaccurate reports. This involves promoting an understanding of basic scientific principles, encouraging skepticism of extraordinary claims, and emphasizing the importance of corroborating evidence from multiple, reliable sources.

For organizations, implementing change should involve a thorough vetting of new ideas, considering both supportive and critical perspectives. Decision-makers should be cautious of adopting practices based on incomplete or skewed data and should prioritize transparency and accountability in their evaluation processes.

Note: This article has been updated to add a response from Blue Zones LLC.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.