Leadership in the modern world often conjures images of decisive individuals who command attention and respect through strength and business acumen. But is there another way? Another style of leadership needed for today’s toughest problems? A story from the rich cultural tradition of the Ojibway, shared by the late Richard Wagamese, challenges these notions and presents a nuanced perspective on what it means to lead — with modern applications.

The story, as told by Wagamese and the ancestors before him, goes like this. A young man is determined to become a great warrior for his people. Believing that the path to leadership lay in harnessing the power of the animal kingdom’s most revered creature, he seeks the wisdom of an Elder. The Elder, in turn, promises to bestow this power if the young man can identify the animal that is held in the highest esteem in nature.

The young man considers the attributes of various formidable animals–each a symbol of power that he wishes for himself as leading his people. He comes up with names and ideas that evoke strength and fearlessness, the traditional hallmarks of leadership. The most obvious answer: “The grizzly bear commands the most respect in the animal world.” The Elder smiles. Guess again, he says. “For despite the immense courage and ferocity of the grizzly, there is one who commands even greater respect.” The lesson continues. The young man, so sure of himself, names the wolverine, the eagle, the cougar, the wolf, and the bison, but each time the Old One simply smiles and tells him to guess again. Eventually, the boy gives up.

The Elder continues, “Not many know the most respected of animals because the most respected one is seldom seen and even more seldom mentioned.” The tiny, sightless mole

“Because it’s constantly in touch with Mother Earth, the mole is able to learn from her every day,” says Wagamese. The mole learns about what happens above the surface by listening to and feeling the vibrations in the earth. For the mole to know if there’s danger lurking, he always goes to the surface to learn what created the vibration.

And that’s the answer. That’s why the tiny mole is the animal among all animals that commands the greatest amount of respect. “Because even though he might put himself at great danger, the mole always takes the time to investigate what he feels.” Today’s tiny, silent leaders command respect

It is a creature of quiet influence, whose leadership comes from a place of deep knowing and understanding, from the ability to listen and to respond with care and consideration. The young man learns that to be a leader is not to overpower but to be keenly aware, to be attuned to the needs and movements of all those around him, whether friend or foe. He discovers that true respect is earned through a thoughtful approach to the world, through the ability to perceive the subtle needs of people and respond with compassion and empathy.

Wagamese’s story is a powerful allegory for leadership that transcends the superficial traits of dominance and control. It teaches young leaders that the most impactful leadership is like the touch of the earth–it may not always be seen, but it is always felt. It is the kind of leadership that resonates on a deeper level, fostering a sense of trust, respect, and emotional awareness.

In a world that often favors the loud and the visible, this ancient tale is a reminder that the most profound leadership is quiet, thoughtful, and deeply connected to those it serves. It is a call for young people to embrace a leadership style that is receptive and adaptive, one that listens to the silent yet powerful undercurrents of the human spirit.

