Why Executives Around the Country Turn to a Maine Lumberyard for Lessons in Leadership

Hancock Lumber is a 175-year-old company with an outsize presence in its home state — but the impact of its current proprietor stretches far and wide.

Kevin Hancock’s family name is nearly synonymous with the small lakeside town of Casco, Maine. It’s where he grew up and where, now, he serves as chairman and managing owner of Hancock Lumber, the 175-year-old lumberyard his family founded there — on the edge of swooping Sebago Lake, home to rustic summer camps, quaint waterside cottages, and 7,500 acres of forested land — seven generations ago.

The Hancocks are lifelong Mainers, and every July, they help run the town fair, down to manning the midway games and the 5K road race. Their company, with 740 employees and 17 locations across Maine and New Hampshire, has kept food on the table and the mortgage paid for hundreds of Maine families for generations.

Lately, the company has taken on another reputation: a working example of something Hancock calls shared leadership, a philosophy he’s spent years carving out of his own lived experience. Basically, it means that leadership is about dispersing power and amplifying employees’ voices at all levels of the organization. “I have seen first-hand what this approach to shared leadership, dispersed power, and a deep focus on the employee experience could do for a company and the people who work there,” says Hancock. As a result, Hancock’s built a consulting practice that runs parallel to the lumberyard, drawing organizations of all stripes to learn about shared leadership and how it manifests at Hancock Lumber.

John Fisher, North America CEO at South African peri peri chicken chain Nando’s, recently looked to Hancock to help his team reach its own goals: “Our challenge is to communicate and execute the Nando’s promise every day, 10,000 times, perfectly.” Perfection is a tall order with more than 50 store locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, but Fisher is so committed to that end that in May, he and his team traveled to Casco to experience the way things work at Hancock Lumber. “I saw Kevin’s TED Talk on overcoming adversity and shared leadership,” says Fisher, who came to know about Hancock through his work with a consulting firm called Door Two. “We had to go to Maine to see if this guy is the real deal. We needed to see it work at different levels of the organization to believe it.”