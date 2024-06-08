How Music and Pictures Can Boost Sales

Why pre-suading your customers with these tools is the first step to persuading your customers.

Nobody understands this truth better than Dr. Robert Cialdini, the godfather of influence and one of the founding fathers of applied behavioral science. A Meeting With the Godfather

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

My wife and I met with Dr. Cialdini at a two-day event in Phoenix, Arizona, in May to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his best-selling book, Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion (Harper Business, 2006). This book, which publishers have translated into 44 languages, has sold 6.1 million copies and is regarded by Warren Buffet and other moguls as one of the best business books ever written.

The event was a chance to learn ethical, evidence-based strategies for building more credibility, deepening relationships, and influencing the right people–insights any business owner can benefit from. Conversely, we learned how to detect when companies or people may be using persuasion principles unethically to manipulate us to do something that’s not in our best interest.

One of my favorite speakers at the event was Dr. Chris Phelps, a general dentist, Amazon bestselling author, and entrepreneur who is now the CEO of The Cialdini Institute for North America. Dr. Phelps is one of only 21 individuals worldwide who hold a Cialdini Method Certified Trainers certification.

Dr. Phelps revived his two dental practices in Charlotte, North Carolina, which went from losing $35,000 per month to producing $4 million in revenue in two years by applying Dr. Cialidni’s principles. The secret to Dr. Phelps’s success was not just the use of persuasion but the application of pre-suasion.

Let’s look at the strategy of pre-suasion and how you can apply it to your business to fuel growth. The Power of Pre-Suasion

In Dr. Cialidni’s book, Pre-Suasion: A Revolutionary Way to Influence and Persuade (Simon & Schuster, 2016), he explains that while persuasion is about convincing someone to adopt a belief or behavior, pre-suasion is about influencing someone’s context or mindset before presenting them with a product, service, or message.

In other words, pre-suasion is about priming individuals to be more receptive to your message before you even deliver it. Here’s an example. Researchers ran a study that revealed the power of in-store music on wine selections. In the study, French wine sales increased by nearly 76 percent when researchers played French music and sprayed the scent of French perfume around the store. However, a questionnaire revealed that customers did not believe the music impacted their buying behavior.

The study showed the power of subtle pre-suasive cues in shaping consumer decisions and preferences. French music and perfume put shoppers in a French mindset before they bought their wine, which unconsciously shaped their choices.

Dr. Phelps applied a similar strategy in his dental practice. If you walk into Dr. Phelps’s dental office for an appointment today, you won’t see Fox News or CNN playing on the TV in the waiting room because news headlines are normally negative.

Hearing that the Dow Jones dropped by 275 points can reinforce financial concerns, leading people to be overly conservative with their money. It can cause people to avoid investing in their oral health and procrastinate on preventative care, which could lead to higher medical and dental costs later.

So what’s playing in Dr. Phelps’s lobby instead of the news? HGTV, specifically the popular home renovation show, “Fixer Upper,” hosted by Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Why? In each episode, the Gaines family helps homebuyers transform outdated and run-down houses into dream homes.

Having a show like this on TV can put people in a more positive mindset, a mindset that’s more receptive to renovation and restoration–even if they’re not consciously watching the show because they’re filling out paperwork or responding to a text. While a dentist restores teeth rather than homes, the underlying message is that it’s worth investing time, attention, money, and energy in renovating things that matter. This message primes patients to be more receptive during a conversation about treatment options and more proactive about preventative care.

Persuade With Pre-Suasion Priming your customers to use your products or services through pre-suasion is powerful when used ethically and effectively. For example, in my career coaching practice, I start off my service overview 1-pager with a quotation from Warren Buffett: “The best investment you make is an investment in yourself.”

Why? Because it primes potential clients to see spending money on their careers and professional growth as an investment rather than an expense. The quotation is a step toward reframing their perspective.

To get started with your pre-suasion strategy, ask yourself the following three questions: What would be the most beneficial mindset for prospects to have before seeing my product, service, or message? Will adopting this mindset be in the best interest of a prospective customer or client? If so, what images, words, or quotes can I include in my store, marketing collateral, or website to help people adopt this mindset? Whether you’re selling French wine, veneers, or something else, pre-suasion can get your customers in a mindset that’s receptive to your product, service, or message well before the buying begins. In essence, you win the battle before the battle begins.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.