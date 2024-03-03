The More Choices the Better, Right?

Most customers want more–more products, services, and options. But giving your customers too much may come at a cost.

When customers are given a choice between a few or many options–be it products, services, or features–they usually prefer to have more choices. But providing your customers with too many options may come at a cost.

My 19-year-old self can attest to this. In college, my friends and I would grab dinner at a local 24-hour diner. I loved everything about the diner except for one thing: the menu.

Flipping through the menu felt like how a Millennial might feel on a Friday night while trying to decide what to watch, what to eat, and whom to date–an endless scroll. Each time the waitress arrived to take our order, I panicked and asked for more time. I felt choice overload, a psychological concept that occurs when we struggle to choose because we have too many options, reducing the satisfaction of our final choice.

Researchers estimate that adults make 35,000 choices a day. Choice overload explains, in part, why Steve Jobs wore a uniform. But if choices are a good thing, why is choice overload a problem? The Paradox of Choice

In a study that appeared in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, researchers observed the buying behaviors of customers presented with two options: a lot and a little, comparatively.

In the study, researchers set up an experiment at a grocery store involving two jam-tasting booths. One booth offered a selection of 24 jam flavors; the other booth offered six. The findings were eye-opening. Although the booth with 24 jams initially attracted more interest from shoppers, the booth with only six jam flavors resulted in more sales.

Thirty percent of customers at the booth with six jams made a purchase compared with only 3 percent of those who visited the booth with 24 options. This research was counterintuitive: Offering customers too many choices can lower sales. Daunting Decisions

Some entrepreneurs present their customers with too much–too many products and services, too many tabs on their website, too many calls-to-action, such as follow us on TikTok and Twitter, join our email list, request a demo, buy a product, leave us a five-star review–oh, and give us some feedback with this two-minute survey.

Giving your customers options is wise because humans love choices, or the illusion of choice. Choices give us a feeling of control. However, offering prospects too many options can cause them to delay or defer their buying decisions. Even if they buy from you, choice overload may cause buyer’s remorse, which comes at a cost: refunds, cancellations, three-star reviews, customer service calls, and support tickets–dampening your reputation and revenue.

In short, while consumers prefer more options, giving your prospects too many choices can undermine the speed, quality, and happiness of their decision. Make More Money With Less

So, how can we avoid choice overload for our customers? The answers can be found by taking two steps: First, use the Pareto principle (a.k.a. the 80/20 rule) to audit your business.

The Pareto principle states that about 80 percent of an outcome comes from 20 percent of the causes. Therefore, 80 percent of your revenue likely comes from 20 percent of your offerings. The same applies to your features and website traffic. So, audit your products or services, website pages, navigation menu, calls-to-action, and features. Which 80 percent is creating only 20 percent of the impact?

Once you identify which parts of your business aren’t bearing fruit, prune your money tree. Cut low-selling products and services. Trim low-traffic tabs on your navigation menu. Restrain your calls-to-action. Sunset features your customers don’t care about or use.

Doing so can increase their speed and desire to buy. And lower their dissatisfaction with your offerings. A Diner’s Remorse

Time’s up. The waitress at the diner stared me down. I quickly ordered a burger with fries. As the waitress sprinted off, another waltzed by holding a plate of pork chops and Belgian waffles. Alas, buyer’s remorse. Over time, this choice overload I felt dampened my cravings for their food, and I started eating there less often. Who knows how many customers they lost for this same reason?

So whether you’re an average Joe trying to improve your bottom line or a mobster running a diner, remember that less is more.

